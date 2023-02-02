Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
Wave 3
Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Is it a case of thieves taking one too many chances?. University of Louisville police and Louisville Metro police officers arrested two suspects, one hour after a student was robbed at gunpoint. “A student reported that at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the south parking lot of...
wdrb.com
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
Wave 3
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to kill her. In addition to kidnapping, Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is also facing misdemeanor charges of assault-domestic violence and terroristic threatening. An arrest warrant says that on December 8, Slema-Martinez assaulted the victim...
WLKY.com
Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn Denham, of Louisville. It happened on...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man arrested after person found dead in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a person was found dead Sunday morning in the city's Russell neighborhood. According to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. That's between South 26th and South 28th streets.
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
LMPD arrests man in connection with death investigation in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours after a person was found dead in the Russell neighborhood, Metro Police said they have made an arrest in the case. David Alan Smith, 62, was taken into custody Sunday. Police have not disclosed what Smith’s charges are but said more information would be released...
wvih.com
Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified
Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
wdrb.com
Authorities searching for missing 60-year-old woman last seen in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman last seen in east Louisville. Jamie Kovacs was last seen near the 3800 block of Winchester Acres Road, near the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to police. Kovacs is 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.
WLKY.com
Louisville man indicted on murder, other charges for deadly crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville grand jury has indicted a man after a fiery crash killed another driver. Porfirio Cruz is charged with murder and driving under the influence. Police say he was driving the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway in December when he slammed head-on into another car near Fegenbush Lane.
WLKY.com
ISP: 2 officers shot, suspect dead after traffic stop turns into shoot-out in southern Indiana
MITCHELL, Ind. — An early morning traffic stop in southern Indiana led to two cops being shot and a dead suspect. Indiana State Police said it happened on Sunday around 3:15 a.m. when a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy and his K9 partner pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation in the 4800 block of SR 37.
Wave 3
Butchertown homicide victim identified as 26-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
WHAS 11
Suspect in deadly Butchertown shooting turned himself in, police say
The shooting took place in the parking lot of the JB Swift plant on Story Avenue. Police say 26-year-old Zachee Imanitwitaho was killed.
wdrb.com
Man arrested after police say he confessed to shooting, killing person in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 26-year-old who was shot to death in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood on Friday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that victim has been identified as Imanitwitaho Zachee. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 1300 block of Story Avenue at about 3:15...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
Wave 3
Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 62-year-old man has died from his injuries weeks after a crash in Oldham County. The crash happened on Jan. 17 around 6:16 a.m. on Lagrange Road near mile marker 1.5 in Pewee Valley. According to the coroner, Rodger Jones died from blunt force injuries at...
