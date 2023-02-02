Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Bay News 9
Ahead of State of the Union, Manchin offers proposal to cut debt
In an op-ed for the Washington Post published Tuesday ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin called for members of both parties to come together on a reasonable agreement to lift the country’s borrowing power and reduce the national debt.
Bay News 9
'Let's finish the job': Biden calls for unity, touts economic success in State of the Union speech
That was President Joe Biden's message to both Democrats and Republicans alike in his second State of the Union address, a speech largely unlike either of his previous two addresses to a Joint Session of Congress. Tuesday night's speech was Biden's first to a divided government — a difference highlighted...
Bay News 9
Tyre Nichols’ parents, Bono, Paul Pelosi: Notable guests attend Biden’s second State of the Union
President Joe Biden on Tuesday will deliver his second State of the Union address to Congress, a speech that will focus in part on advancing his so-called “Unity Agenda”: beating cancer, addressing the mental health crisis, tackling the opioid epidemic and supporting our nation’s veterans. In attendance...
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
If You’re Still MAGA, You’re Everything People Say You Are, How About Just Making America Great? (Opinion)
People who wave the Confederate flag may say it’s about heritage, not hate. They may have convinced themselves that’s the only way it should be interpreted. But in their hearts, they know how it’s being received no matter what they say they mean. When people say you’re purveyors of hate, that’s what you are and what you meant to do.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Bay News 9
McCarthy: National debt is ‘greatest threat to our future’
House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Monday issued a warning to Americans about the financial state of the country, saying the national debt poses a large threat to the United States. “Americans are getting hammered by high prices. Today, nearly two thirds of all Americans are living paycheck to...
Bay News 9
What you can expect from President Biden’s trip to Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — After Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Joe Biden will take his message on the road, first with a visit to Wisconsin to highlight how his economic plan has created jobs for the American people. The president’s trip to the Badger State will be...
Bay News 9
Biden 2024? Most Democrats say no thank you: AP-NORC poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows just 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year's midterm elections.
Bay News 9
What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union
WASHINGTON (AP) — Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year's State of the Union address, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events. The president on Tuesday night will stand before a joint session...
Bay News 9
New bill aims to expand migrant flights out of Florida and other states
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s House of Representatives has pushed forward legislation that would fund transporting migrants between states and out of Florida. The House’s Appropriations Committee — made up of mostly Republicans — voted along party lines to advance the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program (HB 58).
