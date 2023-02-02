ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bay News 9

Ahead of State of the Union, Manchin offers proposal to cut debt

In an op-ed for the Washington Post published Tuesday ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin called for members of both parties to come together on a reasonable agreement to lift the country’s borrowing power and reduce the national debt.
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president's lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin's forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia's death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military's food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin's soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Bay News 9

McCarthy: National debt is ‘greatest threat to our future’

House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Monday issued a warning to Americans about the financial state of the country, saying the national debt poses a large threat to the United States. “Americans are getting hammered by high prices. Today, nearly two thirds of all Americans are living paycheck to...
Bay News 9

Biden 2024? Most Democrats say no thank you: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows just 37% of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year's midterm elections.
Bay News 9

What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year's State of the Union address, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events. The president on Tuesday night will stand before a joint session...
Bay News 9

New bill aims to expand migrant flights out of Florida and other states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s House of Representatives has pushed forward legislation that would fund transporting migrants between states and out of Florida. The House’s Appropriations Committee — made up of mostly Republicans — voted along party lines to advance the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program (HB 58).
