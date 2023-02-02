Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive in Madison.

According to Metro police, 24-year-old Rayshawn Javius was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a traffic stop in Portland. Officers learned he was wanted on outstanding warrants in Nashville and Sumner County.

Javius agreed to speak with investigators and admitted he was involved in a shooting on Gibson Drive that left a woman critically injured outside her home. The woman reportedly tried to drive away from a man who had taken out a gun and hit her car window. The woman is still recovering from her injuries.

While being interviewed, Javius also admitted to being involved in two robberies that happened on the same night.

The first robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the parking lot of Dee’s Lounge, located in the 100 block of E. Palestine Avenue.

The victim told police he was parking his car in the lot when a gunman went up to him and demanded his wallet. The gunman got away with the victim’s credit card and a single dollar, according to police.

The second robbery happened about 10 minutes later at the Falcon View Apartments, located in the 200 block of E. Palestine Drive.

Police said the victim was with a friend in the parking lot when two men, both armed with handguns, approached them and demanded their belongings. When the victim refused to comply, one of the suspects beat the victim’s head with his gun, knocking out teeth. They then took his friend’s cellphone and ran away. Police are currently searching for the second suspect involved.

Javius, meanwhile, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun. He has also been charged with reckless endangerment stemming from a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard on Dec. 28, 2022, where a man was shot in the leg, according to police.

He will be returned to Nashville in the next few days.

Another man, 36-year-old James Davis, was also charged with reckless endangerment in the shooting on Charles E. Davis Boulevard. Police said he had also been shot in the leg and was arrested after being discharged from the hospital the following day. He has been in jail since his arrest.

