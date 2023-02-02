Read full article on original website
Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
Danville house sustains ‘heavy fire’, cause under investigation
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After initial reports, the Danville Fire Department has confirmed details on the house fire they responded to on Friday around 11 a.m. Danville Fire Chief, Aaron Marcott, stated that firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof upon arriving at a home on Kansas St. Everyone was reportedly out of […]
Multiple crews respond to a fire in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A West Terre Haute home sustained significant property loss after a fire Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to 2347 North Orchard Place for calls of a structure fire shorty after 8 p.m. Sugar Creek Fire Chief Sam McClain confirmed that the structure was empty and there were no injuries. […]
WTHI
New restaurant opens on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is open for business. Metro Diner held its grand opening Monday. The business has set up shop in the old Ruby Tuesday building on Terre Haute's south side. Metro Diner serves home-style comfort food like pancakes and burgers. The staff...
Man commits armed pizza robbery in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint of the pizza he was delivering on Monday. Police officials said the robbery happened in the area of Zeiter Court and Griffin Street. The victim told officers that he was delivering a pizza to an address in that […]
Wasted Illinois Man Busted For Urinating On Parked Police Vehicle
If you do disgusting anything to a squad car in Illinois, you're definitely going to jail. I'm going to go out on a limb and say most of us have been wasted at some time in our lives. Maybe not black-out drunk but buzzed enough to do something stupid. It usually happens when we are younger and inexperienced, for example in college. Alcohol can give the timidest person no fear. You might have heard of "beer muscles."
Two arrested for burglary, catalytic converter theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested after police say they were caught stealing from a business, including a catalytic converter. According to the Terre Haute Police, 26-year-old Ethan Delaney and 22-year-old Christopher Miller, both of Terre Haute, were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2. Police said the incident began when […]
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
Semi-truck fire on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A semi-truck hauling vegetables on I-70 near mile marker 14, caught on fire just before 7 p.m. Friday. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the fire started due to a mechanical issue with the tractor-trailer. Half of the trailer is gone and the tractor is completely gone. No one […]
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
WAND TV
Police: Gunman ambushes delivery driver, steals pizza
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Danville. The only the suspect took: pizza. Danville Police were called to the 900 block of Zeiter Ct. Monday night around 8:30. A Papa Johns delivery driver said they were delivering pizza in...
WRBI Radio
Bloomington outraged following weekend stabbing
Bloomington, IN — A stabbing on a bus in Bloomington on Saturday has led to outrage in that community. An Indiana University student from Carmel was stabbed multiple times in the head while getting off the bus. Police are calling it a hate-based crime. The incident prompted outrage from...
foxillinois.com
Paris woman dead in fatal car crash
VIGO COUNTY, In. (WCCU) — A Paris woman is dead after a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Mayfair Dr. on Thursday. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says at 2:29 p.m. a SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Hwy 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east.
Court Docs: Terre Haute man charged with 2020 murder appears in court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man charged with murder after a 2020 shooting incident appeared in Vigo County Court on Tuesday. 35-year-old Steven W Rickard of Terre Haute appeared in Vigo County Superior Court 3 on Tuesday morning for his pre-trial hearing. According to court documents, Rickard is facing charges of murder, […]
wbiw.com
UPDATED: All charges dropped against Springville woman charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after blood test not taken within the lawful time frame
BEDFORD – The charges were dropped against a Springville woman who was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel in October 2021 after a report of a possible intoxicated male and female in a white Dodge Caravan. The vehicle was found parked at...
WTHI
Commissioners to move Markle Mill Dam meeting to larger location
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A meeting to discuss the future of the Markle Mill Dam will be moved to a bigger location. The Vigo County Commissioners say they're expecting a lot of people to come to the meeting. Right now, the new location has not been decided. The commissioners...
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
WTHI
New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
Court docs: West Terre Haute Police arrest 2 for dealing meth, other drug charges
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man and a Kansas woman are facing several felony charges following a traffic stop in West Terre Haute. According to court documents, Tammy Lynn Grisham, 38, of Kansas, and Darryl Livingston, 37, of Terre Haute, are facing numerous felony charges related to the events of Jan. […]
WTHI
Community gives input on future of old jail
Vigo County community members weigh in on the future of the old Vigo County Jail. Vigo County Commissioners are making it a point to get the community's input concerning the future of the old Vigo County Jail. They want to hear from all of you.
