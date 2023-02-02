ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, TX

Lansing Daily

Toddler Found Dead in Stolen SUV After Father Was Fatally Shot: Police

A 2-year-old was found dead inside a stolen SUV after his father was fatally shot during a meetup in Texas, according to Houston police. Police said the 38-year-old father had met up with the suspect at El Camino Del Rey Street, in the Gulfton area, before the two got into an argument at about 2 …
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Alleged Stolen Truck Leads to a Houston Attorney Being Killed in Bullard, Texas

In a strange story out of Smith County, Texas, we learned over the weekend that a Houston area attorney was killed outside a Bullard residence after what we can assume was over an alleged stolen truck. The attorney's behavior was certainly out of the ordinary which lead to the resident seemingly having to defend himself and his finace from the attorney. Let's get into the events that unfolded late Saturday morning (February 4) in Bullard.
BULLARD, TX
12NewsNow

Motorcyclist dies after shootout with Jefferson County deputies along Hwy 90 in China

CHINA, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with a pair of Jefferson County deputies along U.S. Highway 90 in China early Tuesday morning. A Deputy was driving eastbound along U.S. Highway 90 west of Beaumont just after 1 a.m., Tuesday morning, when they had to pull over to avoid being struck by a westbound motorcycle in the eastbound traffic lanes according to Capt. Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
wtva.com

Mississippi K-9 helps deputies recover almost 100 pounds of cocaine

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) -- Two Texas men are facing charges after a Rankin County K-9 helped deputies find about 97 pounds of cocaine. A deputy with the Rankin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a Ford passenger van for a traffic violation Monday afternoon on Interstate 20. "During...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
KSAT 12

Headless goat, chicken, pigeon carcasses found on Galveston beach, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas – There was a gruesome scene in Galveston Sunday morning after someone reportedly found headless animal carcasses on the beach, according to police. Galveston Animal Control was called to the area, across the street from the Galveston Island Convention Center, around 6:30 a.m. after someone found headless carcasses of goats, chickens and a pigeon, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, reports.
GALVESTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
BULLARD, TX
thekatynews.com

Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
BULLARD, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
WINNIE, TX

