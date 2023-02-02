Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
In the 608: Winter Carnival returns with brand-new events for 83rd year
MADISON, Wis. - From themed ice skating to maple taffy making, the Wisconsin Union's free wintertime revelry series the Winter Carnival returns for an 83rd year Feb. 6-11, 2023. The series includes more than a dozen new events and the continuing of traditions, such as placing a to-scale, inflatable replica...
Channel 3000
Wisconsin sturgeon spearing season to open Saturday
MADISON, Wis. -- It's almost time to grab your spear and head up to Lake Winnebago. Wisconsin's sturgeon spearing season opens on Saturday, the Department of Natural Resources announced. The season will run for a maximum of 16 days, depending on the water clarity of the Upriver Lakes and Lake Winnebago or when harvest caps are met.
Channel 3000
Madison plan would allow downtown buildings to add stories, affordable housing
MADISON, Wis. -- New legislation set to be introduced to the Madison Common Council Tuesday would allow downtown buildings to grow taller while adding affordable housing. The legislation proposed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and four alders would allow developers to add stories to downtown buildings as long as at least half of the new space is used for affordable housing. Added stories would need to stay in line with current height limits.
Channel 3000
'Without that, we would definitely be a food desert': Grand opening of grocery chain a relief for Oregon
OREGON, Wis. -- Two new grocery stores had their grand opening in Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee has opened grocery stores in both Janesville and Oregon: something one of those communities was previously in need of replacing.
Channel 3000
Everett E. Niles
Everett E. Niles, age 79, passed away surrounded by family at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Everett was born in Mauston on July 1, 1943 to the late Howard and Marjorie (Eldred) Niles. His family moved to Prairie du Sac when he was a sophomore and he attended Prairie du Sac High School; graduating in 1961.
Channel 3000
Dane Co. Sheriff's Office warn against check theft as local losses exceed $300K
MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County Sheriff's officials warned local businesses to guard against check theft Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating multiple check thefts with losses potentially exceeding $300,000. Officials said the suspects copied payroll checks and cashed them.
Channel 3000
Helen Berniece Sauer
Helen Berniece Sauer, 94, formerly of Bennett, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at The Pines in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Helen was born on March 12, 1928, in Rochester, MN, and was the daughter of Henry J. and Genevieve H. (Bermel) Unkel. Helen was a graduate of St Mary’s Catholic School, Muscatine Iowa. Helen was united in marriage to Robert William Sauer in the Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport on December 12, 1948.
Channel 3000
Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office seeks info in 2020 Devil's Lake murder
BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office once again asked the public for information relating to a 2020 murder at Devil's Lake State Park. Investigators have look into over 100 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the murder of 24-year-old John Schmutzer. Schmutzer was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park in October 2020.
Channel 3000
Barbara Jean LaMay
Barbara Jean LaMay, age 84, passed away on February 6, 2023. She was born on August 20, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of the late Delmar C. and Evelyn G. (Ness) Deering. She was united in marriage to Harry LaMay on August 25, 1956. Barb worked for St. Mary's Hospital for over 25 years. Barb loved shopping, knitting, traveling, music, dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Channel 3000
Freedom Inc. holds protest after no charges filed against deputy in fatal shooting
MADISON, Wis. – Supporters of a man who was shot and killed by a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy in Windsor last fall once again called for justice for Quantaze Campbell on the steps of the Dane County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. Just days after the District Attorney’s office said...
Channel 3000
I-39 northbound back open outside Beloit after fire
BELOIT, Wis. -- I-39/90 is back open Monday north of Beloit after a fire. The incident was reported at around 11:45 Sunday night near East Woodman Road.
Channel 3000
Police presence near Memorial High School on Friday caused by accidental shooting
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police said an accidental shooting prompted a large law enforcement presence near Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the Lussier Community Education Center, located just north of the schools, at around 5:15 p.m.
Channel 3000
William Roger Fahey
MADISON, Wis. -- William Roger Fahey died on 2 February 2023 at home in Madison, Wisconsin, surrounded by family. Bill was the youngest of 8 and the first in the family to be born in a hospital on 16 April 1926 in Madison to James and Agnes Fahey. Bill spent his first 13 years on their farm near Madison raising dairy cattle and farming before electrification. Bill’s family moved from the farm to Madison in 1939 after which he thoroughly enjoyed attending Blessed Sacrament School where he was an altar boy who served in the weddings of his two older sisters. Bill attended Edgewood High School and graduated in 1944. Upon high school graduation, Bill served in World War II in the European Theatre. He was a Private First Class in the U.S. Army Infantry in Patton’s 3rd Army. On the frontlines, he helped reclaim Austria and later served as a military police officer in Vienna as the war ended. He was honored to have been awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Bronze Star in connection with his service. In 1950 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Civil Engineering on the GI bill and became a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Wisconsin. He was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Testing Laboratory where he tested concrete materials used in the new interstate roadways started in the Eisenhower era. He retired in 1989 after 39 years of service.
Channel 3000
Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching for a homicide suspect who they said was spotted on the city's east side Sunday night. Police said an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that a homicide suspect may have been riding in. A pursuit began near the Panera Bread on East Washington Avenue.
Channel 3000
ALERT DAY for Wednesday night & Thursday for snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain - Gary
An ALERT DAY is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday. A storm system will bring a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night before changing to mostly snow on Thursday with one to eight inches or more of snow possible, with the heaviest snowfall likely northwest of Dane County. After seasonal temperatures Friday and Saturday, above-normal temperatures return for much of next week, with mainly rain expected as precipitation for Tuesday through Thursday. Colder weather returns on Friday.
Channel 3000
Man arrested on bench warrant, additional charges after incident in grocery store parking lot
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say they arrested a man on an outstanding warrant who was reportedly throwing things at parked cars Sunday morning. The department says officers were called to the Woodman's on the city's east side just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday after getting several calls from people reporting a man who was acting "out of control."
Channel 3000
Aaron Chadwick Greim
OREGON - Aaron C. Greim passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Oregon Wis. Originally from Bloomington, Ind., Aaron was born on Nov. 7, 1974, to Betty Halstead (Greim) and Jon Greim. A 1993 graduate of Bloomington High School South, Aaron earned a double major in Mathematics and Computer Science at Indiana University. A talented programmer, Aaron spent his career working for CACI, Crane Naval Base and while at Crane, Aaron received his master's degree in Business. Most recently Aaron worked for Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Through the years, Aaron was recognized numerous times for outstanding work.
Channel 3000
Judith Ellen Kleist
LODI - Judith Ellen (Bielawski) Kleist, age 66, of Lodi, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. A funeral service will be held at Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday.
Channel 3000
Dean Anderson
Dean J. Anderson, aka Grampa Bean, passed away peacefully at the Prairie Ridge Hospital, Columbus, WI, following a brief illness on Sunday February 5, 2023 and went to be with his Lord at the age of 90 years. He was born on July 18, 1932, in Cherry Valley, Illinois, to Julius and Edith Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy of 70 years.
