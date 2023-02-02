ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
My Fox 8

Chiefs’ Chris Jones Still Fired Up by Joe Burrow, Bengals Rivalry

The defensive tackle sacked the Bengals quarterback twice during the AFC championship. Even though the AFC championship is no longer the Chiefs’ focus, Kansas City defensive tackle undefined appears to still be a bit heated over the team’s rivalry with the Bengals. After the two teams met in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
My Fox 8

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Motivated by Being Let Go by Andy Reid

‘You hold on to some of those things,’ the Philadelphia coach told ESPN in an interview. Around this time a decade ago, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was just another assistant trying to make it in the NFL. The then-31-year-old had just put a bow on his first year as the Chiefs‘ wide receivers coach, during which Kansas City slumped to a 2–14 record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.

