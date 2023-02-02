ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Drake teacher recognized as one of America's best educators

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A third and fourth grade teacher at Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks has dubbed one of the best educators in America. Jason Murray was surprised with a national Milken Educator Award in front his school community on Tuesday morning. The recognition, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that Murray can use however he chooses.
Reno sees coldest winter in 15 years, surpasses average precipitation for water year

Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — We are not even halfway through the start of the water year, and Reno has already surpassed the average amount of precipitation and average seasonal snowfall. Since October 1, the start of the water year, Reno has received more than eight inches of precipitation (8.08") and almost twenty six inches of snowfall (25.8").
Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher wins $25,000 Milken award

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Enter Liz Barnum’s third grade class at Katherine Dunn Elementary School in Sparks and you will see students in the driver’s seat. Under Barnum’s expert guidance and dedication, they lead lively discussions about learning and track their progress toward mastery. Yet today, the focus was squarely on Barnum when she was caught completely by surprise with a national Milken Educator Award for her achievements and long-range leadership potential in the profession. The honor, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize for her own use.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Sparks man on multiple gun, drug charges

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Sparks over the weekend after officers pulled him over for expired registration and discovered drugs in his possession. The incident began when Sparks Police Department officers team conducted a traffic stop for expired registration. The driver...
