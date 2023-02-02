Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
FOX Reno
Community invited to celebrate Bowling Day at National Bowling Stadium in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Members of the community are invited to celebrate Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium in downtown Reno this weekend. Bowling Day in the USA welcomes bowling center around the country to host events designed to unite communities through the sport of bowling.
FOX Reno
Florence Drake teacher recognized as one of America's best educators
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A third and fourth grade teacher at Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks has dubbed one of the best educators in America. Jason Murray was surprised with a national Milken Educator Award in front his school community on Tuesday morning. The recognition, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that Murray can use however he chooses.
FOX Reno
Reno sees coldest winter in 15 years, surpasses average precipitation for water year
Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — We are not even halfway through the start of the water year, and Reno has already surpassed the average amount of precipitation and average seasonal snowfall. Since October 1, the start of the water year, Reno has received more than eight inches of precipitation (8.08") and almost twenty six inches of snowfall (25.8").
FOX Reno
Trained rock removal experts making progress on landslide along SR-208 in Lyon County
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Trained rock removal experts continue to make progress on a massive landslide that shut down a portion of State Route 208 in Yerington in early January. The Nevada Department of Transportation posted an update on social media on Tuesday morning stating...
FOX Reno
Katherine Dunn Elementary School teacher wins $25,000 Milken award
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Enter Liz Barnum’s third grade class at Katherine Dunn Elementary School in Sparks and you will see students in the driver’s seat. Under Barnum’s expert guidance and dedication, they lead lively discussions about learning and track their progress toward mastery. Yet today, the focus was squarely on Barnum when she was caught completely by surprise with a national Milken Educator Award for her achievements and long-range leadership potential in the profession. The honor, created by Lowell Milken, includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize for her own use.
FOX Reno
Man arrested after domestic disturbance leads to standoff with Sparks Police
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police officers arrested a man after an hours-long standoff that began Monday night. The incident began around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 when the Sparks Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at the Park Vista Apartments. The victim told...
FOX Reno
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Sparks man on multiple gun, drug charges
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Sparks over the weekend after officers pulled him over for expired registration and discovered drugs in his possession. The incident began when Sparks Police Department officers team conducted a traffic stop for expired registration. The driver...
