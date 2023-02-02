Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Estherville City Council 2/6
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The city of Estherville isn’t quite ready to allow their economic development director to ride off into the sunset. City Administrator Penny Clayton says they’ll keep Lyle Hevern on as a consultant to finish a potentially big project. The city council approved the...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Registration Open For 2023 Leadership Spencer Class
Spencer, IA (KICD)– An opportunity for Spencer residents to learn about and see some of the community’s businesses is returning next month. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sheriffa Jones tells KICD News the hope is to bring Leadership Spencer back to the style similar to what was used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
pureoldiesspencer.com
G. Wallis “Wally” Reed, 82, Spirit Lake
A visitation and celebration of life for 82 year old G. Wallis “Wally” Reed of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 11th from 2:30pm to 5:30pm at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. A private family burial will take place at the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont, MN.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Weekly Health Update: Dizziness and Vertigo
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We have all more than likely experienced some sort of spinning sensation in our daily lives but causes the odd feeling?. Craig Cantrall, a physical therapist at Spencer Hospital, tells us before a diagnosis can be reached for dizziness and vertigo it is important to know the difference between the two terms.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Renil Van Overbeke, 97, of Marcus and formerly of Sutherland
Services for 97-year-old Renil Van Overbeke of Marcus and formerly of Sutherland will be Saturday, February 11th at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hartley. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted by American Legion Post #152. Warner Funeral Home of Sutherland is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake, Iowa Assault
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A 31 year old Storm Lake man was taken into custody after an alleged assault over the weekend. The Storm Lake police department were dispatched to the 401 West 4th STreet around 11 Saturday evening after a 9-1-1 call. Occupants state 31 year old...
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
pureoldiesspencer.com
South O’Brien Schools Taking Bond Issue to Voters For District Projects
Paullina, IA (KICD)– Voters in the South O’Brien School District will be going to the polls in about a month to decide whether or not to approve a bond issue to make some changes and upgrades possible in the schools. Superintendent Wade Riley tells KICD News the issue...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Orville Tewes, 92, Paullina
A private family service will be held for 92 year old Orville Tewes of Paullina. Burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Hartley. Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland will be in charge of arrangments.
siouxlandnews.com
Plymouth County 2-year-old injured in tractor accident
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County 2-year-old was injured after being partially run over by a tractor. The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says that on February 6, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., they received a call about a 2-year-old that was run over by a tractor in the Craig area.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Allan Heebner, 63, of Estherville
Services for 63-year-old Allan Heebner of Estherville will be Thursday, February 9th at 1:30pm at the Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville. Visitation will be from 11:30am – 1:30pm prior to the service.
kicdam.com
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand
Ex-Spencer Teacher Accepts Suspension and Public Reprimand. Des Moines, IA (KICD) — A former Spencer school employee has accepted a three-year suspension of her teaching license and a public reprimand from the Iowa Board of Education Examiners. Katie Kardell taught high school vocal music and resigned from the district...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Swea City Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man has pled guilty to being part of a drug conspiracy in federal court. 34-year-old Joey Post of Swea City was convicted on Wednesday one count of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine with evidence presented in court showing he and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than a kilogram of the drug between February and May of last year.
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman dies in house fire
BURT, Iowa — A house fire in Burt turned deadly Thursday morning when flames destroyed the structure and caused the roof to collapse. One woman died in the fire, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and law enforcement arrived on scene at about 1:35 a.m. Once there,...
1380kcim.com
Storm Lake Man Charged With Felony For Home Invasion Over The Weekend
A Storm Lake man remains in custody following an alleged home invasion and assault in Buena Vista County over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of W. 4th Street at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday in response to a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers determined a male subject, identified as 31-year-old Stephen Mahadi Ali, forced his way into a residence and assaulted one of the occupants. Witnesses were able to remove Ali from the premises, but a second assault occurred outside before Ali fled the scene in a vehicle. Police located Ali in the area a short time later and took him into custody on charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and assault, a simple misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail, where he remains in custody on a $10,300 bond.
