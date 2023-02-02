ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISP: I-74 lane reopened following semi-truck on fire near Farmer City

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they responded to a report of a truck tractor and trailer on fire eastbound along I-74 near Farmer City on Thursday afternoon.

All traffic was temporarily diverted off I-74 at Exit 159 while the fire was being extinguished. ISP said the left lane was reopened for traffic at 1:38 p.m.

ISP gave no further information at this time.

A viewer stopped for a few moments to take these photos off of I-74. Heavy smoke can be seen coming out of the semi-truck.

This is a developing story.

Courtesy: Will Sanders
