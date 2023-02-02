Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
A husband was arrested after a Ring camera captured an altercation with his wife. The wife of 31-year-old Bryan Perez was attempting Saturday to get an injunction against her husband when she revealed to an officer that the Ring camera in their home at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 had recorded a previous altercation with her husband, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
GPD releases identities of two victims of deadly shooting in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has confirmed the identities of two people killed in a shooting at a home in Northwest Gainesville early on Thursday morning. Officers say Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Henry Sheppard, 21, were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting...
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies say
A Keystone Heights man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a domestic dispute led to fatal injuries, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted of a domestic violence incident around 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Several witness statements were provided but are removed from the arrest report due to the nature of the crime, deputies said.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man headed to prison after leading law enforcement on wild chase
A Wildwood man has been sentenced to prison after leading law enforcement on a wild chase that ended in a crash. Keon Marsh, 22, was sentenced Monday to 16 months in state prison after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death
Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
villages-news.com
A Michigan man was arrested with fentanyl at a Circle K in Wildwood. Garrett Brian Carr, 35, of Kawkawlin, Mich. was approached by an officer at 3:45 p.m. Monday who was investigating a report of man possibly under the influence of narcotics at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Deputies track down woman accused of stealing McDonald’s T-shirt
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies tracked down a woman accused of stealing a McDonald’s T-shirt from a man who was sleeping in a tent. Heather Nicole Hersh, 37, is facing a misdemeanor charge of theft after allegedly stealing the shirt, a cell phone and a pair of Puma basketball shoes.
villages-news.com
Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301
A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
WCJB
Woman sentenced for smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County Jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested Mandy Carlson, 31, at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commission approves purchase of technology to investigate gun crimes
Gainesville police will soon be able to solve shootings within a matter of hours, thanks to new technology. “This is a tool that, if we can use to get somebody who is committing a crime today off the streets, we might have saved somebody’s life,” said David Chudzik, public information officer at the Gainesville Police Department. “That makes all the difference in the world to us.”
villages-news.com
A Wildwood man was arrested after an attack on a police officer at the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. Samuel Arthur Bernard Sweeney, 29, at about 1:30 a.m. Friday got into a verbal altercation with a security guard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. After police arrived on the scene, Sweeney took a swing at an officer and punched him in the cheek. Sweeney had to be threatened with a non-lethal stun device before he would allow officers to handcuff him.
WCJB
WCJB
Marion County teen missing from youth ranch
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Heart of Florida Youth Ranch is located in Citra. They’re a home for children who have been abandoned, abused or neglected, as well as those whose parents or legal guardians who have died. Some children at the home are able to have cell phones.
YAHOO!
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin first reported the shooting on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Gainesville police said two men were shot on Jan. 30...
WCJB
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Avenue at 2:45 p.m. The Williston Police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot and a vehicle...
WCJB
Hiring standards may be lowered for school bus drivers in Alachua County, amid shortage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to the months long problem of not having enough school bus drivers in Alachua County. School board members are pushing to lower the requirements for drivers, in hopes of hiring more people. Right now, the district requires bus drivers and ESE...
WCJB
Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
‘Heinous’: Man accused of raping an Ocala woman, 80, battling cancer has been arrested
Ocala police said they have arrested a man who is accused of raping an elderly Woman.
villages-news.com
Ex-employee at World of Beer sentenced after keying car of former boss
An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check. Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and has been placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of criminal mischief.
WCJB
Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced big changes in leadership at their Department of the Jail Friday afternoon. Detention Officer Jon Hoover was promoted to Acting Captain of the Security Operations Division. Sergeant Jerrayllius Roams was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Security Operations...
