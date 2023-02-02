ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

The Big Game at 7 Hills Church

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 7 Hills Church is ready for the biggest day in football and TV advertising. What if there’s something we can learn from those commercial breaks?. See for yourself this Sunday during 30-Second Theology! It's an experience that uses your favorite commercials to illustrate Biblical truths. Have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Cyclones to play as Hippos for Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each year, the Cincinnati Cyclones swap names with a local icon for a night and players wear special jerseys. This year, the Cyclones will be the Hippos for Hippos Night at Heritage Bank Center on March 4. The team will wear special jerseys designed by the Cyclones'...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

UC's Pace earns Defensive MVP honor in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRC) – Former University of Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. tallied a game-high 10 tackles to earn Defensive MVP honor and lead the National Team to a 27-10 victory in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday at the University of South Alabama's Whitney Stadium. Pace Jr....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Xavier's Nunge earns BIG EAST Conference Player Of The Week award

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University graduate student Jack Nunge has been named BIG EAST Conference Player of the Week for his efforts in wins over No. 17 Providence and St. John's this past week. Nunge, who also won the award on Jan. 2, averaged 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in last week's two wins, shooting 63.0 percent (17-27) for the week, including .778 (7-9) from 3-point range.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati streetcars see a record amount of passenger usage in 2022

CINCINNATI (WKRC ) - After years of disappointing numbers, people are finally hopping on Cincinnati’s streetcars in record amounts. 2022 turned out to be the best year yet for people riding Cincinnati streetcars. The City of Cincinnati says 846,622 passengers in 2022 rode the streetcar, shattering the previous record set in 2017 with 571,601 passengers. 2017 was the first full year of operation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Footlighters put their twist on two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning show

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a play about a woman who thought she had everything but then life had a different plan. The Footlighters are putting their twist on a two-time Pulitzer-winning play "Fabulation: Or the Re-education of Undine". Two of the stars, Jasimine Bouldin and Jovanni Candia, talk about the production.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD gun range may be moving, according to the vice mayor of Cincinnati

EVENDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - During Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting, Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney shared new information about the possible move of the police gun range from Evendale. The city is in talks to move to the existing county facility in Evendale and has secured $2.1 million in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sharonville's Root Beer Stand announces opening date for 2023

SHARONVILLE (WKRC) - The Root Beer Stand in Sharonville has announced its opening date for the 2023 season: Saturday, March 4. The Root Beer Stand opened in 1957 and operates during the summer months. It's been a family business since then, known for its root beer that is made from the same well water as when it opened.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The perfect Valentine's Day gift may be in the palm of your hand

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - We are just a week away from Valentine’s Day and the perfect gift might be right in the palm of your hand. “It is a healthy holiday gift you might not have thought about, but providers say you might want to consider giving the gift of touch,” said Angela Johnson. “This is a part of my purpose. This is what makes me so happy, to see somebody come in, possibly stressed or in pain. And just the power of touch making them feel better."
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Some in Lakota community concerned ahead of superintendent search

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Some parents in the Lakota Local School District are expressing concern as the board will soon start looking for a new school superintendent. "Please do not utter the word transparency for the foreseeable future until you earn that trust back, if ever, with this community," one woman said at the Jan. 23, 2023, school board meeting.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

