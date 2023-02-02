Read full article on original website
WKRC
The Big Game at 7 Hills Church
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 7 Hills Church is ready for the biggest day in football and TV advertising. What if there’s something we can learn from those commercial breaks?. See for yourself this Sunday during 30-Second Theology! It's an experience that uses your favorite commercials to illustrate Biblical truths. Have...
WKRC
Cincinnati Cyclones to play as Hippos for Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Each year, the Cincinnati Cyclones swap names with a local icon for a night and players wear special jerseys. This year, the Cyclones will be the Hippos for Hippos Night at Heritage Bank Center on March 4. The team will wear special jerseys designed by the Cyclones'...
WKRC
UC's Pace earns Defensive MVP honor in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRC) – Former University of Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. tallied a game-high 10 tackles to earn Defensive MVP honor and lead the National Team to a 27-10 victory in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday at the University of South Alabama's Whitney Stadium. Pace Jr....
WKRC
Xavier's Nunge earns BIG EAST Conference Player Of The Week award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University graduate student Jack Nunge has been named BIG EAST Conference Player of the Week for his efforts in wins over No. 17 Providence and St. John's this past week. Nunge, who also won the award on Jan. 2, averaged 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in last week's two wins, shooting 63.0 percent (17-27) for the week, including .778 (7-9) from 3-point range.
WKRC
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
WKRC
Wow your Valentine's sweetheart with this recipe from Luken's
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Getting a restaurant reservation on Valentine's Day, can be a hassle. The folks at Luken's Poultry Fish & Seafood at Findlay Market have a recipe you can make at home that will wow your sweetheart.
WKRC
Cincinnati streetcars see a record amount of passenger usage in 2022
CINCINNATI (WKRC ) - After years of disappointing numbers, people are finally hopping on Cincinnati’s streetcars in record amounts. 2022 turned out to be the best year yet for people riding Cincinnati streetcars. The City of Cincinnati says 846,622 passengers in 2022 rode the streetcar, shattering the previous record set in 2017 with 571,601 passengers. 2017 was the first full year of operation.
WKRC
Footlighters put their twist on two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a play about a woman who thought she had everything but then life had a different plan. The Footlighters are putting their twist on a two-time Pulitzer-winning play "Fabulation: Or the Re-education of Undine". Two of the stars, Jasimine Bouldin and Jovanni Candia, talk about the production.
WKRC
CPD gun range may be moving, according to the vice mayor of Cincinnati
EVENDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - During Tuesday's Public Safety Committee meeting, Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney shared new information about the possible move of the police gun range from Evendale. The city is in talks to move to the existing county facility in Evendale and has secured $2.1 million in...
WKRC
Sharonville's Root Beer Stand announces opening date for 2023
SHARONVILLE (WKRC) - The Root Beer Stand in Sharonville has announced its opening date for the 2023 season: Saturday, March 4. The Root Beer Stand opened in 1957 and operates during the summer months. It's been a family business since then, known for its root beer that is made from the same well water as when it opened.
WKRC
NKU hosts state robotics competition for young engineers, programmers
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky University hosted the Kentucky State Robotics Tournament over the weekend. It was put on by NKU's Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics, and was open to teams in grades four through eight. The teams had to build and program a Lego robot...
WKRC
How to send a Valentine's Day card to patients at Cincinnati Children's
CINCINNATI (WRKC) - Cincinnati Children's is making it easy to send a Valentine's Day card to a child for free. "It's free, it only takes a few clicks, and it would mean the world to our patients spending the day in the hospital," wrote Cincinnati Children's in an Instagram post.
WKRC
Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
WKRC
Woman begins campaign to help her best friend find life-saving kidney
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Kentucky woman has been giving back to the community for over two decades. Now she needs help from someone willing to give the gift of life. Friendship sometimes means taking on the pain, worry, and stress of your best bud. “Kristen is a fighter and...
WKRC
The perfect Valentine's Day gift may be in the palm of your hand
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - We are just a week away from Valentine’s Day and the perfect gift might be right in the palm of your hand. “It is a healthy holiday gift you might not have thought about, but providers say you might want to consider giving the gift of touch,” said Angela Johnson. “This is a part of my purpose. This is what makes me so happy, to see somebody come in, possibly stressed or in pain. And just the power of touch making them feel better."
WKRC
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
WKRC
Meals on Wheels gets help from a local organization to meet dietary needs of seniors
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Meals on Wheels and the nonprofit, La Soupe are teaming up to feed seniors with special dietary needs. La Soupe takes food that would otherwise be thrown away and turns it into balanced meals. Meals on Wheels will deliver the food to seniors who have health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or other chronic conditions.
WKRC
Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
WKRC
Local school closed for remainder of week, adjusts education plan after flooding
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local school closes its doors for the remainder of the week after a water valve malfunction flooded the school basement. Rothenberg Preparatory Academy is adjusting its educational plan for the remainder of the week. Cincinnati Public Schools said district engineers are addressing the damage, though the...
WKRC
Some in Lakota community concerned ahead of superintendent search
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Some parents in the Lakota Local School District are expressing concern as the board will soon start looking for a new school superintendent. "Please do not utter the word transparency for the foreseeable future until you earn that trust back, if ever, with this community," one woman said at the Jan. 23, 2023, school board meeting.
