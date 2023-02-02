Exai Bio Announces Appointments of Emi Zychlinsky and Seema Singh Bhan to its Executive Leadership Team

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023--

Exai Bio announced today that it has added two new members to its executive leadership team — Emi Zychlinsky as Executive Vice President, Operations, and Seema Singh Bhan as Senior Advisor, Public Policy and External Affairs — to strengthen the company’s operational infrastructure and foster meaningful engagement with policymakers, regulators and advocacy organizations.

“Emi and Seema are deeply experienced and passionate industry leaders, and everyone on the Exai team is thrilled to welcome them to our team,” said Patrick Arensdorf, Chief Executive Officer of Exai. “Emi will help build processes and systems to help Exai grow quickly, deliberately and responsibly; Seema will lead our engagement with policymakers, regulators and advocacy organizations as we navigate this very dynamic healthcare space.”

Zychlinsky has more than 25 years of experience in the development of diagnostic tests from product concept to commercialization. She has a proven track record of building operational infrastructure and designing and implementing worldwide quality systems and regulatory strategies. Most recently, Zychlinsky served as Senior Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs for the global team at Standard BioTools (formerly Fluidigm). Previous to this, she was Chief Technology Officer at Diadexus.

Singh Bhan brings more than two decades of experience in government affairs, public policy, and advocacy. She has a successful track record of bringing together diverse stakeholders, including policy makers, regulators, industry and advocacy groups, and academic leaders, to work on advancing breakthroughs in science and technology. Prior to joining Exai, Singh Bhan was Senior Vice President, Public Policy and External Affairs, at Thrive Early Detection Corp. Previously, she was Vice President, Head of Public Policy at Foundation Medicine, where she was instrumental in the success of the landmark parallel review decision by the FDA and CMS on next-generation sequencing for Foundation Medicine’s flagship product, FoundationOne CDx. Singh Bhan also spent well over a decade in public service, serving as Senior Counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee and working with Senator Arlen Specter.

About Exai Bio

Exai Bio is a next-generation liquid biopsy company. Its mission is to enable a world where cancer can be detected early, diagnosed accurately, treated in a personalized and targeted way, and ultimately cured. The company’s proprietary RNA and artificial intelligence-based liquid biopsy technology delivers clinical insights into cancer biology to enable the earliest, most accurate diagnosis of cancer.

