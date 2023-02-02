ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

TrueNorth Welcomes Cyrus Taheri to its Advisory Team

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2JcQ_0kaRCqoO00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023--

TrueNorth, a leading global financial services software development company, today announced the addition of Cyrus Taheri to its board of advisors. Cyrus will be pivotal in advising TrueNorth on how best to amplify the value of its partnerships and successfully leverage the ecosystem to drive growth and differentiation in the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005786/en/

Cyrus Taheri joins TrueNorth’s team of Advisors (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cyrus brings over 20 years of consulting and alliance experience across multiple industries and geographies. Throughout his career he has worked with some of the biggest names in fintech including Finastra, Mambu, Finacle and Accenture, as well as coaching, investing and advising fintech startups.

“As a widely respected leader, trusted partner, and friend, we are excited to welcome Cyrus to the team,” CEO and Co-Founder Alex Gonikman states. “Cyrus brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be instrumental in helping TrueNorth continue driving innovation and growth. His perspective is highly valuable and we are thankful to have him in our brain trust.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Advisory Team at TrueNorth,” said Cyrus. “TrueNorth already has an impressive network of industry-leading partners. My background in partnerships and ecosystem development lends itself well to a company that is already embracing this strategy in order to scale and innovate. I very much look forward to working with such a talented team.”

Cyrus joins advisory members Soul Htite, Co-founder of Lending Club, Jason Jones, CEO at END-Labs, Annette Ring, CMO of Valt, and Robert Cheung, CEO at Assured Asset Management, as the company continues to grow and solidify its position as a leader in financial services software development.

About TrueNorth

TrueNorth is one of the largest and most successful financial services software development companies in the world having built three fintech unicorns from scratch–Upgrade, LendingClub, and Dianrong. The company specializes in building digital solutions, including 45 original enterprises, 120 digital transformations and 40 product revamps. TrueNorth’s unique Team Captain client-focused process enables its most senior engineers to navigate and apply the latest technologies to develop and integrate cutting-edge digital solutions for neobanks, payment platforms, lending firms, banks, credit unions, and asset management firms. CEO Alex Gonikman, a veteran software architect, leads a staff of more than 200 employees from the company’s headquarters in New York City, development centers across the globe, and strategic offices across the U.S.

For more information about TrueNorth, visit www.TrueNorth.co

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005786/en/

McKinley Harris, (417) 214-6817mckinley@truenorth.co

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINTECH SOFTWARE

SOURCE: TrueNorth

PUB: 02/02/2023 02:14 PM/DISC: 02/02/2023 02:13 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

OM SYSTEM Announces M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO; Learn More Info at BH

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- B&H is pleased to announce OM SYSTEM’s new 2x telephoto macro lens built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006214/en/ OM SYSTEM has announced a 2x telephoto macro built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Big tech job cuts keep coming; Zoom latest to trim headcount

The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any let up this month. The computer maker Dell said Monday that it’s cutting about 6,600 jobs. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past several years due to a demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the layoffs announced this year, most tech companies are still vastly larger than they were three years ago. Here’s a look at some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy