Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. When society broke down, the people stepped up. This is what Manuel Alzuru observed in 2020, during the depths of Covid, when he moved to Barcelona. He had just caught Covid. “And there was no help,” Alzuru says now. “All of the hospitals and clinics had completely collapsed.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO