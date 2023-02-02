Read full article on original website
Related
Palo Alto sued over delay in adopting housing plan
Yes In My Backyard and California Housing Defense Fund ask court to formally declare city to be out of compliance with state law. Two pro-housing groups are asking the court to limit Palo Alto’s control over approving development application because it has not adopted a plan for adding more than 6,000 new dwellings by the state's Jan. 31 deadline.
SRI Parkline redevelopment moving forward with master plan that could include up to 800 units
Representatives of SRI said they are willing to consider building up to 800 units of housing at its Parkline development as the Menlo Park Planning Commission wraps up a third round of reviewing the project's master plan. The commission has stretched review of the SRI project over three meetings starting...
Door smashed and bedroom ransacked in Portola Valley home burglary
Someone smashed a glass door to break into a home on the 400 block of Golden Oak Drive in Portola Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release. At about 7:50 p.m. the home's burglary alarm went off but the suspect (or suspects)...
Since 2000, enrollment has fallen 76% in Ravenswood schools, report shows
The Ravenswood City School District has experienced staggering student enrollment decline in the last two decades, a new district report shows. More than half (55%) of the exodus has been attributed to changing demographics in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park, according to the Jan. 26 staff report. The rest can be attributed to families choosing to send their students to other districts and other schools (including newly opened charter schools).
How to register for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten in local school districts
Transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year has either started or will soon be underway in local school districts. All districts now offer TK programs, with some open to all 4-year-olds while others are not fully open to all 4-year-olds yet. Las Lomitas Elementary School District.
Here's what you need to know about the new teacher-housing project in Palo Alto
Plans are underway to break ground in the next several months on an educator-housing project in Palo Alto that was proposed more than five years ago. The housing project involves over half a dozen local school districts and coordination among Santa Clara County, two nonprofit developers, the city of Palo Alto and Meta.
Menlo Park sends housing element to the state for round two
The Menlo Park City Council got its housing element in under the wire, certifying and adopting it Jan. 31 on a 4-1 vote, with Drew Combs opposed. The housing element had to be approved and submitted to the state by Jan. 31 in order to avoid penalties that could include fines and losing land use authority over proposed developments.
At new Victoria Ballet, classes celebrate the power of art
California Avenue studio offers dance and art lessons to people of all ages. Victoria Lee remembers seeing ballet dancers for the first time as a child growing up in South Korea. She watched through a window during her sister's dance lesson and was amazed to see what people could do.
Guest Opinion: In response to tragedy, more must be done to curb gun violence
Shock. Anger. Outrage. Despair. These words barely scratch the surface of the range of emotions the people of Half Moon Bay, and no doubt millions of others, are experiencing in the wake of the Jan. 23 shooting spree that left seven farmworkers dead and one severely injured. Half Moon Bay...
12-year-old boy's bicycle stolen in Menlo Park strong-arm robbery
Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The robbery was reported in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on Feb. 1 at 4:20 p.m. The 12-year-old male victim was approached by five teenagers while he was riding his bicycle home. According to police, his bicycle was stolen after he'd been punched in the face, knocking him off the bike.
Teachers share impact of flood damage at Las Lomitas Elementary
Teachers are detailing the impacts from flooding that damaged 20 classrooms and learning spaces at Las Lomitas Elementary School in the beginning of January. Las Lomitas Education Association sent a Jan. 20 statement to The Almanac that lays out how students, teachers and other staff at the Atherton school have been displaced by the damage. Half the campus was underwater during the flooding.
Fire guts Bill's Cafe and AJ Cleaners at Midtown Palo Alto shopping plaza
A fire that broke out late Wednesday night at a Midtown shopping plaza destroyed Bill's Cafe and AJ's Quick Clean Center before firefighters extinguished it. Firefighters responded to the fire at 3175 Middlefield Road around 11:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames largely at AJ's Quick Clean Center, Palo Alto fire Battalion Chief Ryan Stoddard said. The blaze extended through a common attic space shared with three other businesses, Philz Coffee, Bill's Cafe and Palo Alto Fine Wine and Spirits, which also sustained damage.
Atherton guts most of multifamily housing from plan it's sending to state
An unprecedented number of people — around 250 — turned out for Atherton City Council's Tuesday, Jan. 31, meeting to make their voices heard amid a contentious process to plan for housing in town over the next eight years. The council removed multifamily housing plans that were met...
TheAlmanac
Menlo Park, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information for Menlo Park, CAhttps://www.AlmanacNews.com
Comments / 0