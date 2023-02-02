ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
TheAlmanac

Palo Alto sued over delay in adopting housing plan

Yes In My Backyard and California Housing Defense Fund ask court to formally declare city to be out of compliance with state law. Two pro-housing groups are asking the court to limit Palo Alto’s control over approving development application because it has not adopted a plan for adding more than 6,000 new dwellings by the state's Jan. 31 deadline.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

Since 2000, enrollment has fallen 76% in Ravenswood schools, report shows

The Ravenswood City School District has experienced staggering student enrollment decline in the last two decades, a new district report shows. More than half (55%) of the exodus has been attributed to changing demographics in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park, according to the Jan. 26 staff report. The rest can be attributed to families choosing to send their students to other districts and other schools (including newly opened charter schools).
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park sends housing element to the state for round two

The Menlo Park City Council got its housing element in under the wire, certifying and adopting it Jan. 31 on a 4-1 vote, with Drew Combs opposed. The housing element had to be approved and submitted to the state by Jan. 31 in order to avoid penalties that could include fines and losing land use authority over proposed developments.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

12-year-old boy's bicycle stolen in Menlo Park strong-arm robbery

Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The robbery was reported in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on Feb. 1 at 4:20 p.m. The 12-year-old male victim was approached by five teenagers while he was riding his bicycle home. According to police, his bicycle was stolen after he'd been punched in the face, knocking him off the bike.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Teachers share impact of flood damage at Las Lomitas Elementary

Teachers are detailing the impacts from flooding that damaged 20 classrooms and learning spaces at Las Lomitas Elementary School in the beginning of January. Las Lomitas Education Association sent a Jan. 20 statement to The Almanac that lays out how students, teachers and other staff at the Atherton school have been displaced by the damage. Half the campus was underwater during the flooding.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Fire guts Bill's Cafe and AJ Cleaners at Midtown Palo Alto shopping plaza

A fire that broke out late Wednesday night at a Midtown shopping plaza destroyed Bill's Cafe and AJ's Quick Clean Center before firefighters extinguished it. Firefighters responded to the fire at 3175 Middlefield Road around 11:15 p.m. They arrived to find flames largely at AJ's Quick Clean Center, Palo Alto fire Battalion Chief Ryan Stoddard said. The blaze extended through a common attic space shared with three other businesses, Philz Coffee, Bill's Cafe and Palo Alto Fine Wine and Spirits, which also sustained damage.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy