Live updates: Biden's State of the Union address calls for police reform, abortion rights
President Joe Biden began delivering his second State of the Union speech tonight around 9 p.m. ET. He addresses the nation in front of a divided Congress, with a Republican-controlled House seeking to derail his agenda at every turn. Though Biden has much to brag about, mounting tensions with China...
Dumping Trump? MAGA loyalists prep challenge after humiliating ‘clown show’
As Donald Trump campaigns for 2024, more Republican lawmakers are eyeing alternatives to Trump. Former Trump cabinet member Nikki Haley is expected to announce her candidacy for president, and insiders say Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also prepping a Trump challenge. Meanwhile, Trump is refusing to commit to backing a GOP nominee for 2024.Feb. 6, 2023.
Why Jim Jordan’s first round of misguided GOP subpoenas matters
There are a variety of partisan myths that Republicans embrace with unnerving certainty, as if they just know in their gut that the falsehoods are true, reality notwithstanding. They know, for example, that Donald Trump created the greatest economy ever (he didn’t). They know that the Russia scandal was discredited (it wasn’t). They know that the Obama-era IRS scandalously mistreated conservatives (it didn’t).
GOP's Trump losses build in 2023: 'Stop Trying to make MAGA happen’
President Biden is set to give his Second State of the Union address before a divided Congress. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once Press Secretary for Donald Trump, will deliver the GOP’s rebuttal to Biden’s address. Political Strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, saying the GOP’s choice in Sanders “makes very little political sense,” calling Sanders a “voice for Trump.” Komanduri also compares GOP leadership to the movie “Mean Girls” saying they are "trying to make MAGA happen."Feb. 8, 2023.
Busted: GOP plots controversial cuts as McCarthy tested
House Republicans eyeing cuts to social security and food assistance programs. It comes as leaked audio obtained by CNN reveals Mike Pence pushing to revive the controversial Bush-era idea to privatize social security. The Washington Post’s Libby Cassey and The New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg join Ari Melber on “The Beat.”Feb. 7, 2023.
House GOP disbands civil rights panel
House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Chairman Comer disbanding the civil rights subcommittee. Comer's move comes mere weeks after the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 5, 2023.
Sen. Murphy: Despite SOTU protests entitlements will be on the table for GOP debt ceiling fight
President Biden getting the GOP to apparently cheer for protecting Social Security and Medicare during his second State of the Union speech is clarified by Sen. Chris Murphy. “That is a wonderfully optimistic take on what happened this evening,” Sen. Murphy tells Rachel Maddow.Feb. 8, 2023.
‘Bigotry’: Ilhan Omar on the GOP vote to remove her from committee
“It precisely has to do with bigotry,” says Rep. Ilhan Omar on Republicans voting to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee. “These are people who certainly don’t believe Muslim immigrants, Somali immigrants, refugees—and certainly someone who carries all those identities together—should be in the United States, let alone in Congress and wield any kind of power.”Feb. 7, 2023.
Does the State of the Union still matter?
Ask any speechwriter who has ever spent hundreds of hours crafting a State of the Union address, and they will tell you it is one of the worst speeches a president gives during the year. White House speechwriters have been known to hide out in their offices with fellow aides...
Despite partisan hostility in Washington, Biden emphasizes bipartisanship
Rachel Maddow points out President Joe Biden's praise for bipartisan initiatives in his State of the Union address, even as he pressured Republicans on raising the debt ceiling.Feb. 8, 2023.
In debt ceiling fight, McCarthy can’t shake his arithmetic problem
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to hold the debt ceiling hostage is not new. Not only was the California Republican a member of the House GOP leadership the last time his party created such a crisis, McCarthy made no secret of his plans to threaten the nation’s economic security ahead of last fall’s midterm elections.
Press Secretary: Biden sees this as a moment to have a conversation
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joins Morning Joe to preview President Biden's State of the Union address.Feb. 7, 2023.
Insiders Roundtable: Do’s and don’ts for a successful State of the Union for Biden
Former White House Press Secretary under President Biden Jen Psaki, former Deputy Senior Advisor to President Obama Stephanie Cutter, and former White House Press Secretary under President Obama Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to share their experiences working on past State of the Unions and to weigh in on what President Biden should do to have a successful night. “What I understand from White House officials, my former colleagues I've spoken to, is that the President is going to speak to people who feel invisible, who don't feel heard, who don't feel seen by Washington,” says Psaki. “Not getting into a data listicle of all the things he's accomplished for the whole speech, in my view, is exactly what he should be doing,” says Psaki. Gibbs adds, “If we get Joe from Scranton, then it'll be a good night for Joe Biden and likely a good night for the American people.”Feb. 7, 2023.
Rep. Debbie Dingell on the new DNC calendar, Biden's upcoming State of the Union
Rep. Debbie Dingell from the great state of Michigan reacts to the Democratic National Committee's vote to change up the primary calendar, moving Michigan to the fourth slot. Plus, President Biden is preparing for Tuesday's State of the Union address just as a new Washington Post poll is released.Feb. 5, 2023.
Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders full GOP response to Biden
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address and criticized the president and Democrats over the economy and "culture war."Feb. 8, 2023.
With grenades and assault-rifle pins, GOP reps send a message
In politics, it’s not uncommon to see reports that refer to some members as “bomb throwers.” The phrase is generally used to describe rabid ideologues who are more interested in waging partisan attacks than legislating. A couple of weeks ago, however, the phrase took on new significance...
Lawrence: GOP's debt limit threat is biggest danger to America right now
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell says that China's status as one of the largest holders of U.S. foreign debt makes "Republican members of Congress who are ready, willing and able" to force the United States to default on its national debt, a greater threat to our national security than the Chinese balloon shot down by federal authorities on Saturday.Feb. 7, 2023.
Biden: 'Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage'
President Biden called on Congress to raise the debt ceiling and warned that some Republican lawmakers wanted to "take the economy hostage." The president also drew criticism from Republicans when he claimed some wanted cuts to Social Security and Medicare.Feb. 8, 2023.
Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address
Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address, where he discussed issues facing the nation including Covid's impact on the economy, immigration, gun reform and cracking down on fentanyl. Feb. 8, 2023.
Joe: If people don’t think Biden has accomplished much, they aren’t paying attention
President Biden will use portions of his State of the Union address on Tuesday night to remind Americans of the progress that has been made since he took office, especially on the economy. Biden is expected to call on Congress to pass legislation on his tax plan for billionaires as well as a universal cap for insulin prices and police reform. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 7, 2023.
