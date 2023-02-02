Read full article on original website
tigernet.com
Key in-state target Blake Franks delaying decision date between Gamecocks and Tigers
One of the state's top offensive line targets won't be making his college decision this week. Greenville High OG Blake Franks originally planned to announce his college choice on February 7th, his mother’s birthday. But the recruiting game has become more complicated for Franks as he weighs his decision between Clemson and South Carolina, and Sunday night, he said he’s not certain he can even render a decision this month.
Geno Auriemma blasts officiating in South Carolina loss
In what was described as a “championship game atmosphere,” South Carolina was able to outlast UConn in the final minutes of an 81-77 bout in favor of the Gamecocks. However, it did not come without controversy. UConn’s head coach Geno Auriemma was critical of how the game was...
live5news.com
McMaster nominates retired Army general to lead SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster nominated a successor to serve as the secretary of the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McMaster said he wants to see retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees...
carolinapanorama.com
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings
The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
No. 1 South Carolina tops fifth-ranked UConn 81-77
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 1 South Carolina beat fifth-ranked UConn 81-77 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (23-0) have won 29 consecutive games since losing to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament title game last year. They’ve […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
tourcounsel.com
Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
Student charged again with threats against schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
carolinapanorama.com
'Small town girl, big dream': Sweets and cake shop opens in Orangeburg
A sweets and cake shop has opened in Orangeburg. The family-owned and operated Whipped Sweets & Treats celebrated its grand opening Jan. 22. "Orangeburg needs a sweet shop," owner Tyaila Gilmore said. "There is nothing like it." The shop is located at 113 Rodriguez Court. Rodriguez Court is off of...
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Garners Ferry & Leesburg Rd blocked after power line collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police have blocked the area along Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads after an 18-wheeler accidentally struck power lines leading to a widespread power outage. An investigation by Columbia Police Department’s Southeast Region officers found a power pole was previously struck by an unrelated collision on...
coladaily.com
Boat catches fire at Lake Murray Dam
Irmo Fire District firefighters responded Sunday afternoon after a boat caught fire at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the Lake Murray Dam. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was extinguished by the firefighters. The boat ramp was closed briefly but was reopened by 4:30 p.m.
