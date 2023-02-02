Read full article on original website
Idaho legislation to change oversight for Office of Performance Evaluations
BOISE, Idaho — A behind -the-scenes battle is now heading to the full Idaho House for debate. The question: should the Office of Performance Evaluations see its oversight shifted to a new committee?. House Minority Leader, Democrat Rep. Ilana Rubel, said the oversight of the Office of Performance Evaluations,...
Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to ban transporting minors out-of-state for abortion without parental consent
BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Barbara Ehardt introduced House Bill 98 (HB98) to the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday to add definitions to Idaho's human trafficking laws to prohibit adults from transporting minors out-of-state for an abortion procedure. Most abortions are illegal in Idaho with exceptions for reported rape, a...
Idaho legislation to restrict absentee ballots 'adds workload' to county clerks
BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Joe Alfieri (R-Coeur d'Alene) introduced House Bill 75 (HB75) Thursday in the House State Affairs Committee to "reduce the number of absentee ballots" submitted in Idaho elections. Anyone in Idaho can request an absentee ballot from their respective county clerk; the ballots can be submitted...
Car won't start? Some in Treasure Valley have no other workable option
KUNA, Idaho — Right now, with the Treasure Valley's relative lack of public transportation compared to similar-sized metro areas, the best way and the only way to get around efficiently and safely, for most, is by car. But that's an expensive option for some and not an option at all for others.
4 fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions so far in 2023 in the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. There has been a recent spate of fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions — four pedestrians have been killed by cars so far in the Treasure Valley this year, including a 10-year-old boy. Despite that, overall pedestrian-vehicle accidents...
'Greater Idaho' memorial proposed in Idaho Legislature
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The “Greater Idaho” discussion has returned to the Idaho Legislature with a proposed memorial to authorize Idaho and Oregon’s legislatures to begin discussions over whether it’s feasible to move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon.
Idaho gas prices rise, national average falls
IDAHO, USA — Some Idahoans aren't too thrilled about current gas prices. "They're super expensive," Maria Rodriguez said. "But it is what it is." AAA data shows Gem State gas prices increased by 15 cents in the last week. In Boise, gas went up 23 cents. That's $3.76 a gallon for regular gas, which is 19 cents more expensive than one year ago.
'Idaho Winter Wine Weekends'
IDAHO, USA — According to the Idaho Wine Commission, there are over 70 wineries in Idaho and there are four wine regions. It could take quite a while to get to every one of them. So, the Idaho Wine Commission is hosting "Idaho Winter Wine Weekends." Nollie Haws, from...
Idaho Fish and Game K-9 unit keeping senses sharp during off-season peak
BOISE, Idaho — A specialized Idaho Fish and Game unit is training right now to get ready for their next peak season. Officers in the K-9 unit investigate crimes against wildlife and help track missing people to support search and rescue efforts. Officer Craig Mickelson is K-9 Blue's handler....
Idaho Today: Pet Talk with Idaho Humane Society
Check out the latest adoptable pets at the Idaho Humane Society at https://idahohumanesociety.org/
Idaho lawmakers leave out coroners from first responders psychological trauma workers' comp bill
BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 18 (HB18) passed the Idaho house with unanimous support Tuesday. The bill aims to remove the sunset clause from Idaho Code 72-451. The sunset clause would enforce a July 1 expiration date on Idaho first responders psychological trauma workers compensation coverage. "We would have...
Idaho Today: This week on Daily Blast Live
Guest host, Lauren catches up with the ladies on Daily Blast Live to see what's in store for this week! Catch Daily Blast Live weekdays at 2PM on KTVB.
Treasure Valley breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price...
20 Treasure Valley high schools attended SheTech STEM convention
CALDWELL, Idaho — Boise non-profit Women Innovators held their annual SheTech convention on Tuesday, to help inspire high school girls in the Treasure Valley. Borah High School Senior Nina Hazwe Mireill said, "seeing a lot of people here trying to get out of their comfort zone and do something that is mostly for men, inspires me to do more.”
Idaho Today: Flavorful Kitchen - Valentine's Day with Chef Nikki
On today's show, Chef Nikki shares how to make Italian Braciole for Valentine's Day!
