CoinDesk
Digital Bank Revolut to Offer Crypto Staking
Digital banking service Revolut is starting to offer crypto staking to customers in the U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA), according to an emailed announcement. Revolut, which has around 25 million customers worldwide, the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
CoinDesk
Digital Asset Management Platform HeightZero Taps CoinDesk Indices to Offer Crypto Basket to Financial Advisers
HeightZero, a digital asset management platform, is now offering crypto portfolios to its registered investment advisor (RIA) clients through CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) Large Cap Select Index (DLCS). The DLCS index provides a...
CoinDesk
New FTX CEO Charged Crypto Exchange $690K Last Year: Hearing
FTX's replacement CEO for alleged crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, John J. Ray III, charged the failed crypto exchange $690,000 for his first weeks on the job, Ray told the bankruptcy court Monday. Ray,...
CoinDesk
Signature Bank Sued for 'Substantially Facilitating' FTX Comingling
Crypto-friendly bank Signature Bank (SBNY) faces aputative class-action lawsuit for its involvement in the operations of the now-failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Statistica Capital, an algorithmic trading firm, and Statistica Ltd. claim the bank "had...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: The Graph’s GRT Soars 92% in 7 Days
Indexing protocolThe Graph's GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform's significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter. The token began to climb at the beginning of 2023 after plummeting in the second half of 2022, and is now trading at around $0.17, up 94% over the last seven days. GRT in 2021 had risen above $5 billion in market value before spiraling lower as the wider crypto market started tumbling late that year.
CoinDesk
SEC Warns That Retirement Accounts’ Crypto Stakes May Be Unregistered Securities
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) again made its case Tuesday that crypto assets are often unregistered securities being traded on unregistered exchanges, issuing an investor alertwarning that people should be wary of crypto in individual retirement accounts (IRA).
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Digital Restructures Remaining $55M of Debt
Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital's (SDIG) latest debt restructuring deal will allow the postponement of principal repayments on $54.9 million of debt through June 2024. Under a cash squeeze as the bitcoin bear market combines...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custody Tech Firm Metaco Taps IBM Execs to Revamp Institutional Push
Metaco, a provider of crypto custody technology, has hired former-IBM digital asset specialist Peter DeMeo and made several other key appointments as the company shrugs off tough market conditions and prepares to drive the next phase ofbig-business crypto adoption.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Genesis and Parent DCG Reach Initial Agreement With Main Creditors: Source
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its bankrupt Genesis subsidiaries reached an in-principle agreement on terms of a restructuring plan with a group of the firm's main creditors, according to a person familiar with the situation.
CoinDesk
Central Banks Are Working on a Monitoring System for Stablecoin Balance Sheets
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the association of the world's central banks, is spearheading the development of a monitoring system for stablecoins to ensure issuers maintain adequate reserves. Named Project Pyxtrial, the...
CoinDesk
DCG Is Selling Holdings in Several Grayscale Trusts: Financial Times
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has started selling holdings in several investment vehicles run by its subsidiary and digital assets manager Grayscale at a steep discount, according to a Financial Timesreport citing U.S. securities filings.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Identity Network Space ID Raises $10M
SPACE ID, a startup building a universal name network for decentralized identities, has raised $10 million in a strategic funding round led by crypto investment firms Polychain Capital and dao5. The funding will be used toward developing the network, hiring and new products, according to aMedium post.
CoinDesk
DCG Creditor Pact Revealed With Plan to Sell Genesis Trading Unit as Part of Bankruptcy
Digital Currency Group (DCG) intends to sell its subsidiary Genesis' crypto trading business as well as its lending arm, which is restructuring through bankruptcy, a Genesis attorney said Monday as the company revealeda pact with creditors.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Analytics Firm Elementus Triples in Valuation Despite Crypto Winter
Blockchain data analytics firm Elementus has raised$10 million in a Series A extension round at a $160 million valuation, according to a press release. The funding comes a little more than a year after Elementus raised $12 million at a $52 million valuation, a notable valuation leap during a crypto bear market in which fundraising in January fell 91% year over year. The capital from the ParaFi Capital-led round will go toward hiring and new product development.
CoinDesk
Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Favored Over Ether by CME Traders So Far This Year, Arcane Research Report Shows
Institutional traders are prioritizing bitcoin over ether exposure so far in 2023, according to a report from digital asset analysis firm Arcane Research. Open interest in bitcoin (BTC) futures listed on the derivatives giant...
CoinDesk
DeFi Lender Alchemix Approves ALCX Token Buyback Plan
The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind crypto loans protocol Alchemix Finance on Monday approved a proposal to divert some of the cash bolstering its treasury and yield-farming activities into a token buyback program for its native ALCX.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Decline in Bitcoin Transfers Underlines Investor Optimism
Bitcoin transfers to and from crypto exchanges have fallen, signaling that markets remain cautiously optimistic about the market. A breakdown of net transfer volume by size shows that both deposits and withdrawals to and...
CoinDesk
The Rise of Crypto's Brand of Regenerative Finance
When society broke down, the people stepped up. This is what Manuel Alzuru observed in 2020, during the depths of Covid, when he moved to Barcelona. He had just caught Covid. "And there was no help," Alzuru says now. "All of the hospitals and clinics had completely collapsed."
