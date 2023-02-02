Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
Man Arrested in Connection with Death of 13-Year-Old Shot Outside Grandparents' House
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence. Authorities in Boston said Monday that Csean Skerritt was arrested Sunday for a drug-related charge involving fentanyl and is expected to be arraigned for the first-degree murder of Lawrence in the next few days, according to court documents obtained by NBC10 Boston.
liveboston617.org
Boston Drug Dealer Charged with Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight
Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, has now been arrested and charged with murdering Tyler Lawrence, 13, in Mattapan on January 29th. Skerritt had already been arrested on federal drug charges just last week. Between both incidents, Skerritt is being charged with murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related crimes, and is a level 3 armed career criminal, the Suffolk County DA office reports.
WCVB
17-year-old drive-thru worker injured in shooting at Massachusetts Wendy's
LYNN, Mass. — A 17-year-old employee at a Massachusetts Wendy's restaurant was shot in the shoulder at the drive-thru window. More than a half-a-dozen police vehicles blocked off access to the restaurant on Boston Road. Lynn police responded to the shooting at Wendy’s on Boston Street just before 6...
laconiadailysun.com
Former Laconia resident arrested day after prison release
BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.
Authorities announce arrest in fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence
“We hope that today will be the first step in the pursuit of justice — justice for Tyler Lawrence, justice for his family, and justice for this entire city.”. Officials have made an arrest in the shooting death of Tyler Lawrence, the 13-year-old who was killed while walking in Mattapan last weekend.
Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old Tyler Lawrence In Boston: Officials
An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Boston two weekends ago, officials said.Csean Skerritt, age 34, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killed Tyler Lawrence on Sunday, Feb. 5, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced on Monday. Skerritt is …
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
‘Evil intent’: Accused drug dealer charged with murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, DA says
An accused drug dealer who was in court on fentanyl distribution charge Monday has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as he walked along a Mattapan street on a recent Sunday, authorities said.
whdh.com
Manchester, NH robbery suspect arrested after crashing stolen car, running from police
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire robbery suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen car and running from police. Police say Luis Concepcion, 51, is facing charges of robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. Concepcion had just been arrested the week before after failing to show to court on multiple charges from 2022 and was released on personal recognizance bail.
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Arrests Framingham Man
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) team arrested a Framingham man on drug charges and a dozen outstanding warrants from a handful of communities on Friday morning, February 3. Police arrested Sean P. Driscoll, 23, of 1630 Worcester Road of Framingham...
Lindsay Clancy ordered to remain at hospital as new details emerge of alleged Duxbury killings
UPDATE: Lawyer: Lindsay Clancy told husband she killed children after she ‘heard a man’s voice’. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that a Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children can remain at her current hospital, rejecting a request from prosecutors to transfer the woman to a state facility and order her held without bail.
Framingham Police: Man Posing As Delivery Driver Steals $8,000 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a reported theft at Shoppers World. Police were called to Best Buy at 1 Worcester Road on Friday, February 3 at 1:36 p.m. “A man posed as a delivery driver for Best Buy and picked up over $8, 000 worth of items,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
nbcboston.com
Man Charged With Pointing Gun at Woman and Her 3-Year-Old Child
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her 3-year-old child during an argument over the weekend. Tyler Bemis, 26, of Manchester, is charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of criminal threatening and one count of criminal mischief. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.
DA investigating after Easton officer fires gun during stand-off, woman found deceased
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating after a member of the Easton Police Department fired their gun during a stand-off at a home in which the barricaded woman was found deceased Sunday.
whdh.com
Employee shot at Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn
An employee was shot at a Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn on Tuesday evening, police said. Police said the shooting took place just before 6 p.m. at the Wendy’s location on Boston Street. The male employee was shot at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Boston man charged with distributing fentanyl, accused of selling drug for cash
A Boston man has been charged with distributing fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday.
nbcboston.com
43-Year-Old Driver Killed During Crash in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A 43-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed Sunday during a crash in the city, according to police. The Manchester Police Department responded at around 5:43 p.m. Sunday to the area of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road for a report of a crash, according to a news release. When officers got to the scene, they found a Volkswagen Jetta and Nissan Rogue had been involved, police said.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
Federal Judge Sentences Haverhill Woman to 28 Months in Prison for Wire Fraud, ID Theft
A Haverhill woman was sentenced Friday in federal court for her role in a scheme to use stolen identities to fraudulently apply for and use bank accounts and credit cards. Neida Lopez, 45, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy Hillman to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lopez was also required to pay restitution of $20,000. Last May, Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
