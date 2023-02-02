ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
liveboston617.org

Boston Drug Dealer Charged with Murdering 13-Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight

Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, has now been arrested and charged with murdering Tyler Lawrence, 13, in Mattapan on January 29th. Skerritt had already been arrested on federal drug charges just last week. Between both incidents, Skerritt is being charged with murder, and various firearm and ammunition-related crimes, and is a level 3 armed career criminal, the Suffolk County DA office reports.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

17-year-old drive-thru worker injured in shooting at Massachusetts Wendy's

LYNN, Mass. — A 17-year-old employee at a Massachusetts Wendy's restaurant was shot in the shoulder at the drive-thru window. More than a half-a-dozen police vehicles blocked off access to the restaurant on Boston Road. Lynn police responded to the shooting at Wendy’s on Boston Street just before 6...
LYNN, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Former Laconia resident arrested day after prison release

BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.
LACONIA, NH
whdh.com

Manchester, NH robbery suspect arrested after crashing stolen car, running from police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire robbery suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen car and running from police. Police say Luis Concepcion, 51, is facing charges of robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. Concepcion had just been arrested the week before after failing to show to court on multiple charges from 2022 and was released on personal recognizance bail.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Charged With Pointing Gun at Woman and Her 3-Year-Old Child

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her 3-year-old child during an argument over the weekend. Tyler Bemis, 26, of Manchester, is charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of criminal threatening and one count of criminal mischief. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Employee shot at Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn

An employee was shot at a Wendy’s restaurant in Lynn on Tuesday evening, police said. Police said the shooting took place just before 6 p.m. at the Wendy’s location on Boston Street. The male employee was shot at the restaurant’s drive-thru window, suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

43-Year-Old Driver Killed During Crash in Manchester, NH, Police Say

A 43-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was killed Sunday during a crash in the city, according to police. The Manchester Police Department responded at around 5:43 p.m. Sunday to the area of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road for a report of a crash, according to a news release. When officers got to the scene, they found a Volkswagen Jetta and Nissan Rogue had been involved, police said.
MANCHESTER, NH
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson 29 Years Ago Today

BPD Remembers: On Saturday February 5, 1994, Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson was shot and killed after stopping a speeding, wrong-way driver in the area of Spencer Street in Dorchester. Officer Anderson had finished his tour of duty and taken off his uniform and ballistic vest when he stopped the vehicle while dressed in his civilian clothes. After identifying himself as a Boston Police Officer, the driver of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and shot Officer Anderson. The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested a short time later.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Federal Judge Sentences Haverhill Woman to 28 Months in Prison for Wire Fraud, ID Theft

A Haverhill woman was sentenced Friday in federal court for her role in a scheme to use stolen identities to fraudulently apply for and use bank accounts and credit cards. Neida Lopez, 45, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy Hillman to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Lopez was also required to pay restitution of $20,000. Last May, Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
HAVERHILL, MA
