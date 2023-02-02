The Milwaukee Bucks have been linked to the same few names leading up to the trade deadline for weeks now, but a new name has entered the mix. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bucks have expressed interest in Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Rose has been out of New York’s rotation for an extended period of time after the team shifted to focus on their younger guards. It was reported by Stein previously that the Knicks are looking to trade Rose but want to do right by him in any deal. Perhaps sending him to an Eastern Conference contender would fit the billing.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO