On Good Things Utah this morning – Stop getting sticky, and start eating your oranges in the shower? It’s the latest trend on TikTok and supporters of the trend claim it “eliminates any worry of making a mess,” and the shower’s humidity “exaggerates the taste and smell of the orange.” Plus, the smell of citrus has been linked to stress relief. Before judgement rolls in, a quick scan of the comments on a TikTok with over 7.2 million views proves that this idea isn’t as far-fetched as it may originally seem. For example, “In Morocco when we go to the Hammam (bath houses) everybody brings clementines/oranges to eat. Also prevents you from fainting,” one user wrote. Bathhouses, in particular, can get pretty hot and steamy, which can cause lightheadedness. “If the water’s too hot in a bath or hot tub, your blood pressure may dip too low, which can make you feel dizzy or lightheaded,” per Harvard Health Publishing. Another reason for snacking on an orange midshower? The steam from the shower can apparently enhance the taste and aroma of the fruit, therefore making the eating experience more pleasurable. People also recommend not just eating the orange, but really digging into it like an animal feasting on flesh. (Reddit’s words, not mine.)

UTAH STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO