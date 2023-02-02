Lake County Sheriff Special Investigations Group seizes record $7 million worth of drugs, 120 illegally possessed guns in 2022

Read full article on original website
Woman charged with fleeing from police, possessing drugs and ghost gun in Waukegan
A Zion woman was arrested after she allegedly fled from police and was found with a “ghost gun” and drugs in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Chasity A. Davis, 29, of Zion, was charged with fleeing attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 15-200 ecstasy pills and […]
Multiple ruse burglaries, attempted burglaries reported recently in Lake, McHenry counties
Police are warning residents in Lake and McHenry counties about multiple recent ruse burglaries where the suspect entered or attempted to enter homes while pretending to be a worker. The Lindenhurst Police Department responded around 4:10 p.m. Friday to a residence on Old Farm Court in Lindenhurst for a report of a suspicious incident. A […]
CBS 58
Drug Overdose Alert issued in Racine County after 9 suspected overdoses seen in 1 week
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine County Public Health Division and City of Racine Public Health Department have issued a Drug Overdose Alert to raise community awareness after a recent increase in suspected overdoses. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nine suspected opioid drug overdoses were...
wlip.com
Person Who Made Homicidal and Suicidal Threats in Lake County, Taken for Evaluation
(Grayslake, IL) A person was taken into custody after making suicidal and homicidal threats in Grayslake. The incident touched off on Sunday morning when police were called to the 13-hundred block of Churchill Lane for a person making threats to family members. The subject was armed and barricaded inside the residence, but police were eventually able to get that subject to surrender peacefully. Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence. The subject was transported to a hospital for evaluation, and it’s unclear if charges will be filed. No other information was released.
cwbchicago.com
Cops find an identity theft and mail fraud mill operating inside a Loop hotel room
Chicago — Chicago police and US Postal Service inspectors are investigating a suspected identity theft mill found inside a Loop hotel room on Monday evening, according to a law enforcement source. Police initially responded to the Virgin Hotel, 203 North Wabash, around 8:25 p.m. after the hotel asked to...
Man charged with stealing Christmas presents from Crystal Lake church in Crystal Lake
A Chicago man who is being held on numerous charges, including burglary and identity theft, is now charged with stealing presents from a church in Crystal Lake before Christmas. George J. Ashetzie, 66, of Chicago, has been held in the McHenry County Jail since December 11. Ashetzie was initially charged...
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Make Arrest After Vehicle Attempts to Evade Traffic Stop
A 20-year-old Joliet man and a 17-year-old Juvenile have been charged after attempting to evade a traffic stop. It was at 9:51 pm that Joliet Police attempted to stop a GMC Yukon near Cass Street and Joliet Street for an equipment violation. The driver refused to stop and fled from...
Nearly $7M in illegal drugs seized in Lake County in 2022
The north suburban Lake County Special Investigations group touted 2022 as a successful year in which the unit “continued to set records.” In 2022, the team seized nearly $7,000,000 worth of Illegal drugs in Lake County.
Alert issued for endangered 79-year-old woman reported missing in North Chicago
The state police have issued an alert asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 79-year-old woman who went missing from North Chicago. The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Jayne E. Schroeder, 79, early Tuesday morning. The North Chicago Police Department reported that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License
If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
Aurora police shoot, critically wound suspect armed with knives
An Aurora man is fighting for his life after he was shot by police. Officers were called to a home near Colorado Avenue and North Elmwood Drive around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a person armed with knives who was making threats toward others.
fox32chicago.com
West Chicago woman charged in deadly stabbing in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A woman allegedly targeting a romantic rival has been charged in a fatal knife attack that happened in broad daylight last month in Humboldt Park. Tyteanne Bell, 34, faces a count of first-degree murder in the Jan. 20 attack on 24-year-old Jamilah Brown, who was walking in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue with her 3-year-old son.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers assign to District 4 responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. FOX6 News has identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.
Teenager hospitalized after being shot in front of apartment building in Waukegan
A teenager was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive after he was shot outside of Lakeside Towers in Waukegan over the weekend, police said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 1 p.m. Saturday to Lakeside Towers, 200 Julian Street, for a report of a shooting. Waukegan Deputy Police […]
Man shot, wounded by Aurora police officer during mental health crisis: family
The man's family said this was a mental health situation that ended in violence.
Lake Forest man accused of stealing $500K from victims in Lake County found guilty in one of several cases
A Lake Forest man has been found guilty in one of several cases after prosecutors accused him of being a “con artist” and defrauding multiple victims out of more than $500,000. Ricky A. Dugo, 55, of Lake Forest, was charged in March 2021 with four counts of felony theft and two counts of felony conspiracy […]
warricknews.com
Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in Gary shooting death
The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the murder conviction of a Chicago man who shot another man in the face while they were passengers in a vehicle being driven around Gary. Larry Boston, 21, was sentenced to 73 years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Charles Golden, also...
wlip.com
Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
