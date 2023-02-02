Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
NCDEQ: Water samples near hog waste spill show high levels of bacteria
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Water samples taken near the site where nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste spilled in Bladen County show heightened levels of bacteria. The spill happened when a pipe failed at the Murphy-Brown farm in Bladen County off of Old Fayetteville Road. A spokesperson for Smithfield Foods says crews on the farm took steps to stop the spill and return the wastewater to the farm’s permitted system.
WECT
‘It’s terrible’: Doctor seeing cancer patients with more advanced cancers as well as younger patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Lucybeth Nieves has worked in the oncology department at Novant Health for about 11 years and she said she is seeing more patients coming in with more advanced cancers, as well as younger patients. “It’s always better to be preventive and get our necessary screenings...
WECT
Teaching kids healthy dental habits during National Children’s Dental Health Month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and Cape Fear Community College dental hygienist students are going to 22 New Hanover County elementary schools throughout the month to teach kindergarten through second graders that oral health is an important piece of your overall health. The...
WECT
Socialization for Seniors: Why It’s Vital and Nourishing
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Brightmore of Wilmington and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Brightmore of Wilmington, visit https://www.brightmoreofwilmington.com. Connecting with others adds sweetness and meaning to life. From time spent nurturing lifelong relationships...
WECT
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued...
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? On Monday, a military ship was spotted from the beach — just a couple of miles offshore. Also, before the downing of […]
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WECT
Senator Ted Budd discusses economy, inflation during visit to Port of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Ted Budd made his first trip to Wilmington since taking office Monday during a visit to the Port of Wilmington. Amid rising inflation and supply chain struggles, Budd says he wants to strengthen America’s economy. “If you think about America’s place on the...
WECT
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Senator Ted Budd discusses economy, inflation during visit to Port of Wilmington. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WECT
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
WECT
Day 12: SCDNR officially identifies missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to...
WECT
Dog dies in house fire at McDougald Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dog was killed in a house fire at 108 McDougald Road that crews battled on Tuesday afternoon which consumed most of the home. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, heavy black smoke could be seen even from the airport. New Hanover County Fire Rescue...
WECT
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden announced this week his administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency statuses in place since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This means many uninsured Americans could eventually lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests. Biden says the...
WECT
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WECT
Food Bank announces conclusion of fundraising campaign for new facility in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina announced on Feb. 6 the conclusion of the Nourish. Build. Empower Capital Campaign to raise funds for a new facility. The fundraising campaign started in September 2019 to raise the funds due to the Marstellar Street bank’s...
WECT
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center
Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved changes to prevent people from sleeping on county property and the local Republican party’s recommendation for a register of deeds at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.
WECT
Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Crews extinguish fire caused by spark from metal-cutting equipment at old wastewater treatment facility. Updated: 17...
WECT
Crews extinguish fire caused by spark from metal-cutting equipment at old wastewater treatment facility
Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue: Smoke visible due to controlled burn in Mallory Creek area
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With a 29-18 vote, the...
WECT
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
Comments / 0