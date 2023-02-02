BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Water samples taken near the site where nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste spilled in Bladen County show heightened levels of bacteria. The spill happened when a pipe failed at the Murphy-Brown farm in Bladen County off of Old Fayetteville Road. A spokesperson for Smithfield Foods says crews on the farm took steps to stop the spill and return the wastewater to the farm’s permitted system.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO