NCDEQ: Water samples near hog waste spill show high levels of bacteria

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Water samples taken near the site where nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste spilled in Bladen County show heightened levels of bacteria. The spill happened when a pipe failed at the Murphy-Brown farm in Bladen County off of Old Fayetteville Road. A spokesperson for Smithfield Foods says crews on the farm took steps to stop the spill and return the wastewater to the farm’s permitted system.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Socialization for Seniors: Why It’s Vital and Nourishing

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Brightmore of Wilmington and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Brightmore of Wilmington, visit https://www.brightmoreofwilmington.com. Connecting with others adds sweetness and meaning to life. From time spent nurturing lifelong relationships...
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington man sentenced to firearm charge after several arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced Tuesday to 54 months in prison for multiple felon in possession of firearm charges. Michael Tyron Bridges, 27, pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 31 of 2022 and was a named defendant in the 2018 New Hanover County Permanent Injunction declaring the 720 Gangster Disciple street gang a public nuisance in New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
Search for missing boater continues off of Brunswick County coast; officials release name

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County agencies are continuing the search of missing boater Tyler Doyle off the coast of Brunswick County as of Feb. 7. In a post on Twitter, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stated that the search has continued off the coast of Brunswick County, with Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police units patrolling their beaches during the day.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Dog dies in house fire at McDougald Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dog was killed in a house fire at 108 McDougald Road that crews battled on Tuesday afternoon which consumed most of the home. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, heavy black smoke could be seen even from the airport. New Hanover County Fire Rescue...
WILMINGTON, NC
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint

OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WILMINGTON, NC
Land clearing burn to take place in New Hanover County

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Crews extinguish fire caused by spark from metal-cutting equipment at old wastewater treatment facility. Updated: 17...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Bladen Co. man on the run arrested in Charlotte on drug and firearm charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that a local man was arrested in Charlotte after being on the run due to drug and firearm charges. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, the US Marshals Carolina’s Regional Fugitive Task Force-Charlotte apprehended Zakiem Latwan Rogers, 28, of Elizabethtown in Charlotte after being on the run from local narcotics and weapon-related charges,” said the BCSO in a release.
CHARLOTTE, NC

