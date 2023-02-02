Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
NBC Sports
Monster hit on Lucic sparks huge fight in wild Rangers vs. Flames game
Monday night's showdown between the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden might have been the most exciting game of the 2022-23 NHL season so far. This game had everything -- lots of goals, scoring chances and truculence. The physicality was off the charts. There were a...
The Hockey Writers
Would Dylan Larkin Waive No-Trade Clause to Join Maple Leafs?
During the NHL’s All-Star Game on Saturday evening, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings stated the following: “Playing with Mitch Marner is probably the highlight of my trip so far.”. Might This Comment Mean Anything?. That comment leads to speculation about whether a player (Larkin) might be...
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Oilers: Trade Deadline Partners Once Again?
As the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline draws closer, the expectation is that the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers will be active. Edmonton will likely buy in an attempt to get over the hump and reach the Stanley Cup Final. Detroit, on the other hand, is expected to sell as their rebuild continues.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ 2023 Trade Targets With Term
There is less than a month until the March 3 trade deadline and the rumors are running wild around the NHL. With the league on its All-Star Break, all teams are resetting and getting ready for the final two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. At this point, most teams...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, one of the teams that got off to a surprisingly good start was the Philadelphia Flyers. Under first-year coach John Tortorella, they got off to a hot start, but things slowly started going south and now they find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in. As the March 3 trade deadline grows closer, it looks more and more like they will be sellers, looking to move some bodies to contenders.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Must Make Trades Now, But Reunions Are Possible
The St. Louis Blues have not had anywhere near the season they expected. Coming into the 2022-23 campaign, they expected to be at least a playoff team, if not a top competitor for the Stanley Cup. Now, officially less than a month away from the NHL Trade Deadline, they are more likely to be in the hunt for Connor Bedard than for the Stanley Cup. Though the tables have turned unexpectedly, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong now needs to lean into his reality and do his best to optimize his position in the absolutely loaded 2023 Draft. With a bevy of unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on his roster, that means making several trades between now and the March 3 deadline.
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Teams That Could Join the Max Domi Sweepstakes
Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi is one of the most notable trade targets heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. The 27-year-old forward has the potential to be a big addition as a rental for a playoff team, so he naturally is getting a good amount of buzz in the rumor mill because of it. In 48 games this campaign for the Blackhawks, he has 14 goals to go along with a team-leading 35 points. With solid production like this, it is fair to say that he would help improve a lot of playoff teams’ forward groups.
The Hockey Writers
Insider Says Mystery Team Eyeing Kevin Hayes Trade: Who Is It?
As per an article by Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now, highly-respected reporter Kevin Allen is reporting that there is a team that has shown serious interest in the Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Kevin Hayes. The report suggests that this team is interested in moving Hayes back to center (he’s been playing mostly left wing) and while Allen wouldn’t name which team it is, he says that team is pretty good.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Ducks’ Loss to Stars
The Anaheim Ducks returned from their All-Star Break last night and put their season-high three-game winning streak on the line against the Central Division leader Dallas Stars. It was the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams, each earning a victory previously. Dallas would have the last laugh, however, finishing off the Ducks 3-2 in the shootout. It was a back-and-forth contest that included high offensive output by both offenses, a goaltending battle, and an extra session full of exciting action and chances for both sides to get the win. Let’s look at some takeaways from game 51 for the Ducks.
The Hockey Writers
4 Top Contenders To Battle Over Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty Trade
When it comes to questions about the demand for certain names at the NHL Trade Deadline, competition tends to heat up for players who have: 1) a good dollar value attached to their contract 2) some term remaining on their deal 3) unique skills that are hard to find at a good price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in that order that teams will prioritize the skill set of a possible deadline addition, but in the case of Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s got all three of these things attached to his name and that has Stanley Cup contending teams salivating.
The Hockey Writers
Who Will Be the First Bruin to Score a Michigan Goal?
With the All-Star Weekend in the rear-view mirror, the second half of the season is set to begin. Unfortunately for us impatient fans, the Boston Bruins remain off until Saturday, Feb. 11, when they will match up with the Washington Capitals. While we wait on the return to action, my brain started spinning watching the past weekend’s festivities. Particularly, in the Breakaway Challenge, some of the league’s best talents demonstrated their creativity. While this exhibit was done in a controlled setting encouraging unrealistic moves, it sparked an idea in my mind about creative hockey.
The Hockey Writers
3 Deadline Assets Oilers Should Gladly Trade a First-Rounder For
While there are a couple of holes to fill, the Edmonton Oilers are a pretty good team. In a summer where the NHL Draft is deep, Edmonton should be picking later in the first round and in a typical year, that would be a pick worth moving if the player coming back in a deadline deal fell anywhere in the range of solid potential playoff performer to an impact piece that could help in a stretch run. Maybe not so much this season. This summer, moving that pick requires serious thought.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Oilers’ Brett Kulak
The Edmonton Oilers have been exploring the idea of adding a left-shot defenceman for the top-four for some time now and there may be a move coming by the trade deadline. But where does that leave the current defence group? Darnell Nurse is the team’s top defenceman and isn’t going anywhere, whereas the three right-shot defenders may be safe for now if it’s a lefty the Oilers are targeting. That means a decision may come down to Philip Broberg or Brett Kulak.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Why the Avalanche Are Succeeding in 2023
After a turbulent start to the 2022-23 season in which injuries to several significant contributors beset them, the Colorado Avalanche appear to have turned a corner heading out of the All-Star Break. The reigning Stanley Cup champions own an 8-5-0 record since Jan. 1. They have won seven of their last 10 matchups by a cumulative total of 38-23 while taking advantage of a lighter schedule to start 2023.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Who Should Not Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is keeping Leafs Nation on the edge of their seat as the 2023 trade deadline creeps closer. Dubas has been busy scouting a number of teams and his scouting staff has been working hard providing evaluations and opinions on players from across the league. It certainly feels like Toronto is going to make at least one or two trades ahead of the March 3 deadline.
The Hockey Writers
What Maple Leafs Fans Should Know About a Timo Meier Trade
Recently, the name Timo Meier has come up among Toronto Maple Leafs fans and hockey writers as a possible trade deadline acquisition. In this post, we’ll take a look at Meier and the possibilities of the Maple Leafs actually bringing him to the team. Who Is Timo Meier?. Meier...
