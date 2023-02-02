Read full article on original website
Related
Samurai killer murdered partner and 2-year-old then hid their bodies under kitchen floor
A man who killed a woman and her two-year-old daughter before burying their bodies under his kitchen floor faces a life sentence after being found guilty of murder.Andrew Innes, 52, was found guilty of murdering Bennylyn Burke, 25, and Jellica Burke after a five-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.He was also convicted of sexually abusing the toddler and raping another child.Judge Lord Beckett instructed the jury to return guilty verdicts on both murder charges, following the medical evidence heard on Innes’ state of mind at the time.Innes, who at times sobbed in the witness box while giving evidence...
‘An Act of Pure Evil:’ Legendary Homicide Detective Reacts to Aiden Fucci Guilty Plea
Former homicide detective Fil Waters doesn’t use the term “psychopath” loosely. But that’s exactly how he would describe 16-year-old Aiden Fucci, who recently pleaded guilty to stabbing his 13-year-old classmate 114 times. “In this case, this is an act of pure evil,” Waters said in an...
BBC
David Carrick: Serial rapist PC humiliated victims, court hears
A victim of serial rapist David Carrick has spoken of meeting "evil" when she was attacked by the Met Police officer who carried out a "catalogue" of sexual offences. Carrick used his role to intimidate women, threatening one with his baton and sending another a picture of his gun saying "I am the boss".
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Texas husband sentenced to prison for murdering his wife after ‘obvious’ attempt to blame the victim blows up in his face
More than three years after Tiereney Nicole Anderson was shot and killed at the age of 34, a jury in Harris County, Texas, found her husband guilty of murder. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said that Mark Anderson, 36, not only committed the slaying but also shot himself at the crime scene in a transparent effort to blame the victim for her own death.
BBC
Commissioner warns rape victims 'forced to choose between healthcare and justice'
Rape victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice, Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner has said. Geraldine Hanna said victims were asked to consent to "excessive" personal data being handed over during trials, including counselling notes. The victims of crime commissioner focusses on victims' needs. Ms Hanna,...
Woman arrested after three children, including baby, found with stab injuries
A woman remains under arrest on suspicion of the attempted murder of three children who were found with “serious stab injuries”, police have said.Officers were called to an address on Walpole Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, at about 8am on Monday, after they received a report of concern from the ambulance service.A four-year-old girl, two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were found with serious stab injuries and taken to hospital, West Yorkshire Police said.The three-month-old baby and the four-year-old girl are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.The two-year-old boy is described as being in a serious but stable condition.A 34-year-old...
‘I’m Sorry! I’m Only 12!’ Karon Blake Pleaded For His Life, D.C. Gov’t Shooter Charged With Murder
We hate that we have to keep reporting on these things but sadly, without proper media attention, violence against Black people can easily be swept under the rug. Not on our watch. According to NBCWashington, an employee of the D.C. government has been arrested and charged with the second degree...
BBC
David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses
Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
‘I’m back again’: Wanted man taunts cops by filming himself outside police stations
A wanted man has been taunting police by filming himself outside police stations and posting messages on social media challenging them to catch him.Dean Manning, 34, has created a private Facebook group called “The Real Hunted” with the description “let the games begin”.The criminal, who stands at 4ft 9in, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.“I’m back again, you know me,” Manning says in one of the videos outside Bury St Edmunds police station in Suffolk.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rina Sawayama hints at representing UK at EurovisionNicola Bulley: Police continue search for mother-of-two who went missing walking dogCheeky Junior Bake Off contestant names ‘the police’ as her biggest ‘phobia’
Man Says He Beheaded Ex-Girlfriend With Samurai Sword in Self-Defense
Karina Castro, a mother of two, was killed months after she obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.
Massachusetts mother accused of killing kids appears in court from hospital bed as judge spares her from jail
A Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children before trying to take her own life while suffering severe postpartum psychosis will be allowed to go to a rehab centre instead of jail as she awaits trial. Lindsay Clancy, 32, was arraigned on murder charges via Zoom on Tuesday from the undisclosed hospital where she is receiving trauma care. Ms Clancy is accused of strangling Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and seven-month-old Callan on 24 January while her husband Patrick Clancy stepped out of their Duxbury home to pick up take-out food. At the hearing, prosecutors revealed that the children’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Boy, six, who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another and whipped pupils
A six-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher, constantly swore at staff, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher “until she couldn’t breathe”, a lawyer has said. The incidents were described in a notice sent to the...
Two in custody after six relatives, including baby, gunned down in targeted 'massacre'
Two suspects are in custody after six family members, including a 16-year-old mom and her baby, were gunned down in a targeted and likely gang-related "massacre," according to the sheriff. When the gunfire broke out on Jan. 16 in the farming community of Goshen, the 16-year-old grabbed her baby and ran, and placed her son over a fence to try to save him, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said. But the gunmen approached them and shot them both in the back of the head, he said. The other slain victims were ages 19, 49 and 52, as well as a 72-year-old grandmother, who was sleeping in her bed, Boudreaux said. "This family was targeted by cold-blooded killers" who carried out a "cartel-like" shooting, Boudreaux said at a news conference Friday.
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved Murder
This is the story of the unsolved murder of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen, who would be abducted and murdered during a week-long summer vacation at her grandparent's home in Sturbridge, Ma. In August of 1993, she was taken from this small rural community while she was waiting near a neighbour’s home to see the puppies she was promised. Only one of Holly's shoes would be found by the side of a road - but no sign of Holly.
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
abovethelaw.com
Cruel And Unusual: Judge Sentences Defendant To Go To Law School
When reading about a woman pleading guilty to trafficking 28.5 kilos of cocaine, the first question is, of course, why does the federal criminal justice system still measure drugs in kilograms? This is AMERICA, dammit. Where’s Marjorie Taylor Greene and the rest of that posse with resolutions to get this woke metric system nonsense out of our courts?!
BBC
Vile speculation hurtful to Nicola Bulley's family, friend says
A friend of a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk has said "vile theories" being shared online are "incredibly hurtful" for her family, as police condemn social media abuse. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
BBC
Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead with husband and daughter
The head of private school Epsom College has been found dead along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in a property on school grounds. Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie were found dead at 01:10 GMT on Sunday. Officers from Surrey Police said they were...
Comments / 0