Two suspects are in custody after six family members, including a 16-year-old mom and her baby, were gunned down in a targeted and likely gang-related "massacre," according to the sheriff. When the gunfire broke out on Jan. 16 in the farming community of Goshen, the 16-year-old grabbed her baby and ran, and placed her son over a fence to try to save him, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said. But the gunmen approached them and shot them both in the back of the head, he said. The other slain victims were ages 19, 49 and 52, as well as a 72-year-old grandmother, who was sleeping in her bed, Boudreaux said. "This family was targeted by cold-blooded killers" who carried out a "cartel-like" shooting, Boudreaux said at a news conference Friday.

GOSHEN, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO