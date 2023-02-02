Read full article on original website
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Complex
GloRilla Celebrates Meeting Beyoncé at Grammys: ‘I’m Finna Get My 15-Second Conversation With Beyoncé Tatted’
Fresh off her breakout year in 2022, CMG rapper GloRilla has checked one more item off her bucket list, as the Memphis artist met Beyoncé at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. GloRilla took to social media to document the event, which saw the two artists share a hug. “I love...
Complex
Will Smith Bowed Out of Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute as Surprise Guest Due to ‘Bad Boys 4’ Shoot
The Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance that nearly included Will Smith. Once known as the Fresh Prince before cementing his status as one of the biggest mainstream rappers in the 1990s, Smith had to drop out of the performance at the last minute over a scheduling conflict.
Complex
Footage Appears to Show Cardi B Shouting ‘Both of Y’all Is Wrong’ Amid Alleged Quavo and Offset Incident
Brief backstage footage now making the rounds is claimed to have captured Cardi B shouting amid an alleged incident involving Quavo and Offset at this weekend’s Grammys ceremony. As first reported by TMZ on Monday and subsequently denied by Offset, sources initially claimed that an altercation broke out between...
Complex
Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Reflect on Formative Moment Together in Hulu’s ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Teaser
Hulu will take hip-hop fans behind the scenes in its new series RapCaviar Presents. The streaming giant released a teaser for the first episode, which will feature Pharrell working with Tyler, the Creator on the latter’s 2015 album Cherry Bomb. The clip sees Tyler express his admiration for Pharrell,...
Complex
Joe Exotic Leaves ‘Everything’ in Will to Fiancé
After finalizing his divorce from his now ex-husband, Dillon Passage, following four years of marriage, Joe Exotic has decided to leave everything in his will to his internet fiancé, Seth Posey, TMZ reports. In a prison-recorded phone call obtained by TMZ, the Tiger King star revealed he’s “sick of...
