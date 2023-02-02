Read full article on original website
KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show wraps up 50th annual event
EUGENE, Ore. — Round three of the 50th Annual KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show was just as lively at the Lane Events Center. Despite it being the last day, several attendees roamed around exploring the various booths and exhibits. One attendee was Riley Woods, who came with his...
Lane Comm. College offering tuition-free courses to Oregon graduating and rising seniors
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon high school or GED students graduating in 2023 or 2024 can take one tuition-free course this spring or summer from Lane Community College, the college announced in a news release. “That’s a $530 savings for a four-credit course,” explained Lane Community College Advisor Brenda Williams....
$100K Powerball winner in Cottage Grove, $1M in Beaverton; jackpot now $747M
SALEM, Ore. — No one won the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Oregon were a windfall for their buyers. The Oregon Lottery reports that a $1 million ticket was purchased in Beaverton on February 4 and a $100,000 winner was purchased in Cottage Grove on February 3.
Coos Bay Police: Stolen vehicle, suspect located thanks to alert citizen
UPDATE: Coos Bay Police say the vehicle was located and the suspect was taken into custody. In a press release, police say a citizen who had seen the press release detailing the theft on Facebook spotted the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Newport at 6:00 p.m. Newport Police...
North Bend Bulldogs honor first black head coach in school history
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend High School honored its first African American head coach Jasper Sawyer during a ceremony Friday. Sawyer received the recognition as part of a celebration of Black History Month at the school. He is the first black head coach in any sport for the...
Sheriff: Intoxicated Coos Bay man arrested for doing 'donuts' at Bastendorff Beach
COOS BAY, Ore. — Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving recklessly in the South Jetty parking lot at Bastendorff Beach. The vehicle was reported to be doing “donuts” in the gravel lot and...
Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22
The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
Eugene to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction
EUGENE, Ore. — At a special meeting on February 6, the Eugene City Council voted 5-3 to pass an ordinance banning natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. The special meeting was held at the request of councilors who felt the topic should be sent to Eugeneans for...
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
OSU Cheer and Dance squad team up with P3 for first time
At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...
Oregon men display resilience again in win over Arizona State
EUGENE, Ore. — Though they’ve been counted out time and time again, the Oregon men’s basketball team continues to keep their NCAA tournament dreams on life support. The latest sign of hope came via a 75-70 road-win over 16-7 Arizona State. The Ducks now sit at 14-10...
