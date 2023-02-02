ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show wraps up 50th annual event

EUGENE, Ore. — Round three of the 50th Annual KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show was just as lively at the Lane Events Center. Despite it being the last day, several attendees roamed around exploring the various booths and exhibits. One attendee was Riley Woods, who came with his...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon State set to host spring game on April 22

The last time we saw Oregon State Football on the field they were winning their first bowl game in 9 years. Add their 30 - 3 thumping of Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl, plus their upset comeback win over Oregon, and everything they've done this off-season; it's a great time to be an OSU fan.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

OSU Cheer and Dance squad team up with P3 for first time

At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...
kpic

Oregon men display resilience again in win over Arizona State

EUGENE, Ore. — Though they’ve been counted out time and time again, the Oregon men’s basketball team continues to keep their NCAA tournament dreams on life support. The latest sign of hope came via a 75-70 road-win over 16-7 Arizona State. The Ducks now sit at 14-10...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy