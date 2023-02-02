Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
kpic
Senators Wyden & Merkley release statements following President Biden's State of the Union
Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley both released statements following President Biden's State of the Union. Both senators are focused on creating a better foundation so that working American's can thrive rather than just survive. Senator Wyden said,. The president is absolutely right that the tax system in America...
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
kpic
House opens probe into embattled GOP Rep. George Santos, report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — The House Ethics Committee has opened a probe into GOP Rep. George Santos, according to a report from CNN. Santos has dominated headlines recently after making several false claims about his background. During an interview with OAN, Santos admitted he lied about his education because he feared being "looked down on" by others for not having a diploma. He also claimed he's never been dishonest about his own personal finances.
kpic
American medic killed in Ukraine: 'He just wanted to help people'
An American medic was killed this week in what has become one of the bloodiest battles since Russia invaded Ukraine. Pete Reed, a former Marine, was killed while evacuating civilians from the city of Bakhmut, which President Zelenskyy vowed the country will fight for as long as possible. His ambulance...
Comments / 0