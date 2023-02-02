ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Meagan Carmean
5d ago

Praying you are safe and live a good long law biding undetected life where ever you are. There is no justice system here in WV. So much corruption, I've seen it first hand.

WOWK 13 News

Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
ELKVIEW, WV
wchstv.com

Summersville officers honored for saving life of suspect who ingested fentanyl

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four police officers from Summersville police officers were honored Monday after they saved the life of a man who was overdosing on fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson recognized the four Summersville Police Department officers – Chief John Nowak, Cpl. Steve Mullins, Patrolman Tyler Caruthers and Patrolman Ryan Woods – during a ceremony at the federal courthouse in Charleston.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter pleads no contest to charge in plea deal

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County prosecutors reached a plea agreement Monday with a man accused of attacking an Eyewitness News reporter. Clayton Kelley pleaded no content to a destruction of property charge in the August 22 incident in which he was accused of attacking Eyewitness News Reporter Bob Aaron, 75. Prosecutors dropped the battery count and then informed Aaron of the deal’s outcome.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
WILMINGTON, NC
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNS

McClung pleads guilty, faces life sentence, for Tonya Adkins’ murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the August 2021 slaying of 29-year-old Tonya Adkins of Beckley. Ronald J. McClung, 41, entered the plea before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He now faces 15 years to life in prison when Dimlich hands […]
BECKLEY, WV

