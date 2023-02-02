Read full article on original website
Meagan Carmean
5d ago
Praying you are safe and live a good long law biding undetected life where ever you are. There is no justice system here in WV. So much corruption, I've seen it first hand.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
Charleston, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools from a business in Elkview, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to investigate an overnight breaking and entering at Xpec Power, Inc. on Elk […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man sought for questioning in fraud investigation, wanted on warrants
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they said is wanted for questioning related to cases in which county residents were defrauded. He also is wanted on warrants in two other states. John Bragg II, 45, is...
WSAZ
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
wchstv.com
Charleston police say man sought in stolen credit card investigation identified
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:41 p.m. 2/7/23. Charleston police said they have identified a man who they said is suspected in the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card at various locations in Charleston-South Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has posted a photo of the man Monday on...
wchstv.com
Summersville officers honored for saving life of suspect who ingested fentanyl
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four police officers from Summersville police officers were honored Monday after they saved the life of a man who was overdosing on fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson recognized the four Summersville Police Department officers – Chief John Nowak, Cpl. Steve Mullins, Patrolman Tyler Caruthers and Patrolman Ryan Woods – during a ceremony at the federal courthouse in Charleston.
WOWK
Authorities looking for fraud suspect wanted in Florida, West Virginia and Indiana
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for defrauding Kanawha County residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, ran a car restoration shop in...
wchstv.com
Murder of Charleston police officer sparks bill for harsher sentences
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two years after the murder of a Charleston police officer, a bill in her honor puts harsher penalties on the table for those who cause the death of an officer. The bill was discussed at the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday. After emotional testimony from Charleston...
2 in custody for alleged fentanyl dealing network in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly having a fentanyl distribution network in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug and Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont St. Officers say, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were found […]
supertalk929.com
Three California residents plead guilty to providing drugs to Southwest Virginia dealer
Three California residents have pleaded guilty to charges related to a cross-country drug distribution ring that federal authorities said led to the overdose of two teenagers in Southwest Virginia in 2021. Alexander Ortiz, 25, Destiny Perez, 23, and Jorge Perez, Jr, 24, was arrested last summer. Police found dozens of...
West Virginia man arrested for hitting victims with pipe, holding them hostage
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested for allegedly hitting people with a metal pipe and using the weapon to hold his victims hostage. According to the criminal complaint, Nathan A. Jewell, 28, of Matewan, was in an argument with several individuals inside his home. He allegedly got violent and hit […]
2 arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after stolen handgun, loaded shotgun found in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in St. Albans on Monday for having a stolen handgun and a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. A criminal complaint says that police stopped a vehicle on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans on Monday just before 4 p.m. It says the registration did not match the […]
wchstv.com
Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter pleads no contest to charge in plea deal
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County prosecutors reached a plea agreement Monday with a man accused of attacking an Eyewitness News reporter. Clayton Kelley pleaded no content to a destruction of property charge in the August 22 incident in which he was accused of attacking Eyewitness News Reporter Bob Aaron, 75. Prosecutors dropped the battery count and then informed Aaron of the deal’s outcome.
National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
wchstv.com
Deputies use tracking device to find Kanawha County man accused of stealing tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies said they used a tracking device in a tool bag to find a man accused of stealing several thousand dollars worth of tools from a business in Kanawha County. Jared P. Bennett, 48, of Charleston is charged with breaking and entering in connection...
wajr.com
Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
FBI offering $5,000 for information on missing woman who may be in WV
FBI Pittsburgh is offering $5,000 for information that will help find Maria Miller, who may have traveled through West Virginia.
McClung pleads guilty, faces life sentence, for Tonya Adkins’ murder
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the August 2021 slaying of 29-year-old Tonya Adkins of Beckley. Ronald J. McClung, 41, entered the plea before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He now faces 15 years to life in prison when Dimlich hands […]
lootpress.com
Nicholas County Man Sentenced to More than 19 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Lester Taylor Barnhouse, 43, of Craigsville, was sentenced today to 19 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made...
wchstv.com
Man convicted in 2022 Mason County shooting death sentenced to more than 20 years in jail
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man convicted in a 2022 death investigation in Mason County was sentenced to more than 20 years in jail, prosecutors said. Anthony Yester, 49, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the October 2022 shooting death of Paul Matheny, according to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office.
Comments / 3