Annapolis, MD

foxbaltimore.com

SA Bates: If a juvenile commits a crime, 'they must be held accountable'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Holding kids accountable for their actions while recognizing the need to understand the juvenile’s culpability is something Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he’s working through to strike the balance for public safety. During an exclusive interview with FOX45 News, discussing a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Witness describes 16-year-old homicide victim's final moments

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday. Police have identified the 16-year-old as Andre Moreno Jr., who was found unresponsive in the 1800 block of East 29th Street around 6:00 p.m. A neighbor,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teen suspects, one just 15, try to ditch guns and drugs during chase, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five Annapolis teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged after evading police during an attempted traffic stop. Anne Arundel County Police say on Monday at about 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former FBI agents says there is a relationship between open air drug markets and violence

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city council member said last weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Police have not said what the motive was in that deadly shooting but community leaders, including city councilman Eric Costello, who represents the area, believe drugs are a significant source of what's fueling the violence seen in Upton.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mitchell Courthouse evacuated, closed for the day due to smoke entering building

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Tweets from the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office and Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, the Mitchell Courthouse in downtown Baltimore was evacuated after smoke from a fire outside the building got inside the building. "The Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse is temporarily closed due to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Casey Cares Biggest PJ Party

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Casey Cares Foundation is hosting its 8th annual Biggest PJ Party. You're invited to join this special occasion to help critically-ill children. Deputy Director of the Casey Cares Foundation Erin Ritter shares more.
HALETHORPE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Safe Streets Files: Contracts shed new light on transparency concerns

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After threatening legal action, FOX45 News received hundreds of pages detailing the contractual agreements between the City of Baltimore and community groups operating the Safe Streets Program, shedding new light on how the community-based violence intervention program operates. Safe Streets is a program that has operated...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'Clean Corps' deploys $14 million to nonprofits to clean up Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials named the organizations that will spend more than $14 million to hire city residents to clean up 16 neighborhoods. Bon Secours Baltimore Community Works, Inc. will work with the residents of the Boyd-Booth,Penrose,Fayette Street Outreach, Carrollton Ridge, and Franklin Square neighborhoods. Broadway East...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify 16-year-old killed in Northeast Baltimore last night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the 16-year-old boy killed in Northeast Baltimore last night. Police say Andres Moreno, Jr was killed on February 5, 2023, in the 1800 block of East 29th Street. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard gunfire and received a...
BALTIMORE, MD

