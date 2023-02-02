Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Related
foxbaltimore.com
SA Bates: If a juvenile commits a crime, 'they must be held accountable'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Holding kids accountable for their actions while recognizing the need to understand the juvenile’s culpability is something Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he’s working through to strike the balance for public safety. During an exclusive interview with FOX45 News, discussing a...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect convicted of second degree murder in death of police lieutenant's husband
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury convicted Sahiou Kargbo of second degree murder and handgun charges in the death of James Blue III, the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office. Blue was fatally shot in January of 2022 along Walker Avenue,...
foxbaltimore.com
Witness describes 16-year-old homicide victim's final moments
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday. Police have identified the 16-year-old as Andre Moreno Jr., who was found unresponsive in the 1800 block of East 29th Street around 6:00 p.m. A neighbor,...
foxbaltimore.com
9 men indicted on gang, drug, murder charges; police searching for additional suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nine Baltimore men were indicted for participating in a criminal gang and operating an open-air drug market. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore. Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced the indictments Monday for their participation...
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide victim found lying in street; suspect still at scene, say Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police say a man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Northeast Baltimore tonight. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Ridgecroft Road at about 7:25 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived, police say they found a male lying in the street who had been shot.
foxbaltimore.com
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
foxbaltimore.com
Teen suspects, one just 15, try to ditch guns and drugs during chase, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five Annapolis teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy, were arrested and charged after evading police during an attempted traffic stop. Anne Arundel County Police say on Monday at about 9:15 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn.
foxbaltimore.com
Former FBI agents says there is a relationship between open air drug markets and violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore city council member said last weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Police have not said what the motive was in that deadly shooting but community leaders, including city councilman Eric Costello, who represents the area, believe drugs are a significant source of what's fueling the violence seen in Upton.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police search for gunman who shot victim in back as he walked away
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released surveillance video of a shooting in Baltimore in January in an attempt to find the person who shot a victim in the back. The shooting happened on January 4 in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue just before 6:45 p.m. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Law enforcement expert says liquor stores are hotspots for crime in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you walk around certain areas of Baltimore City, you're bound to see a liquor store. Walk a few more blocks in either direction, and you're likely to see another. According to a 2018 Johns Hopkins University study, every 10% increase where alcohol outlets were located,...
foxbaltimore.com
2 teenage boys charged with attempted murder in shooting near Franklin High School: police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested and charged two teenage boys in connection with the shooting of two Benjamin Franklin High School students last month. Both of the teens are being held at central booking, charged with attempted first-degree murder. One suspect is 16 years...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on wastewater treatment plant task force
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amidst ongoing issues with Baltimore's two wastewater treatment plants and years of problems with homeowner water bills, leaders from Baltimore City and County are coming together to find solutions. Lawmakers are proposing a task force that would look into these issues. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski...
foxbaltimore.com
Mitchell Courthouse evacuated, closed for the day due to smoke entering building
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to Tweets from the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office and Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, the Mitchell Courthouse in downtown Baltimore was evacuated after smoke from a fire outside the building got inside the building. "The Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse is temporarily closed due to...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg in Pumphrey on Sunday night. At approximately 8:30PM, officers responded to the area of Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police say four people were walking to...
foxbaltimore.com
Casey Cares Biggest PJ Party
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Casey Cares Foundation is hosting its 8th annual Biggest PJ Party. You're invited to join this special occasion to help critically-ill children. Deputy Director of the Casey Cares Foundation Erin Ritter shares more.
foxbaltimore.com
Safe Streets Files: Contracts shed new light on transparency concerns
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After threatening legal action, FOX45 News received hundreds of pages detailing the contractual agreements between the City of Baltimore and community groups operating the Safe Streets Program, shedding new light on how the community-based violence intervention program operates. Safe Streets is a program that has operated...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
foxbaltimore.com
Laurel teen arrested after threatening gas station employee with knife and stealing items
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A 19-year-old was charged with assault after he was caught stealing merchandise from an Exxon in Laurel and threatened an employee with a knife, early on Monday morning. At approximately 3:10AM, officers responded for an assault at the Exxon located at 3384 Laurel...
foxbaltimore.com
'Clean Corps' deploys $14 million to nonprofits to clean up Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City officials named the organizations that will spend more than $14 million to hire city residents to clean up 16 neighborhoods. Bon Secours Baltimore Community Works, Inc. will work with the residents of the Boyd-Booth,Penrose,Fayette Street Outreach, Carrollton Ridge, and Franklin Square neighborhoods. Broadway East...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Northeast Baltimore last night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the 16-year-old boy killed in Northeast Baltimore last night. Police say Andres Moreno, Jr was killed on February 5, 2023, in the 1800 block of East 29th Street. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard gunfire and received a...
Comments / 0