Suspect was allegedly banned from Salt Lake apartment complex before fatal stabbing
Two former employees claim to have known one of the two men involved with last week's homicide as a frequent troublemaker and blame the lack of security for the incident. Palmer Court Apartments is under the spotlight after two men were arrested on Saturday and Sunday following a fatal stabbing that occurred there on Feb. 2.
Bomb squad called out to Lehi residence after suspicious substance found in vial
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded to a home in Lehi after a report of a suspicious substance in a vial that was found in a padded box. Officials were called to the home near 550 West 2100 North at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday.
Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
Second suspect in fatal Salt Lake apartment stabbing arrested, facing murder charge
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The second suspect of a stabbing that took place recently at the Palmer Court Apartments in Salt Lake City and resulted in the death of 34-year-old Charles Alires was taken into custody overnight Saturday. Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that...
68-year-old man dies after suffering medical emergency, hits head-on traffic on US-40
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man is dead after possibly suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, causing his truck to hit head-on traffic on US-40. Utah Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash a short time before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Route 32 and River Road near milepost 13 in Wasatch County.
Salt Lake police processing wrong-way driver who prompted crash for DUI offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The wrong-way driver of a Ford F-150 who reportedly lost control of his vehicle on Redwood Road and crashed into an embankment is being processed for a DUI offense. Officials of the Salt Lake City Police Department said that an officer was assisting in...
WATCH: Moose spotted outside of Salt Lake elementary school, transported safely by DWR
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students of a Salt Lake City elementary school were kept indoors through recess and lunchtime Monday while a moose took his turn checking out the playground. Representatives of the Granite School District said that the moose was first spotted outside of Eastwood Elementary located...
WATCH: Souths Salt Lake fire crews tackle aggressive semi-truck fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Crews responded to a semi-truck that caught fire on a highway through South Salt Lake Friday morning. Members of the South Salt Lake Fire Department reported that multiple engines were dispatched to the scene Feb. 3. Fire personnel reportedly sprung into action quickly and...
Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
Westbound I-84 reopened after semi fire in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A semi truck caught on fire after a suspected mechanical failure on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Utah Highway Patrol and fire officials responded to the scene at mile marker 99, where the truck was stopped, just after 11 a.m. Monday. More from 2News. Westbound...
Transgender youth dealing with suicidal thoughts days after bill bans surgeries for minors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that became law just a few days ago is already having a life threatening impact on a Utah family. 13-year-old, Sam Oaks, who is transitioning has had suicidal thoughts immediately following the passage of SB16, which is a law that bans transgender surgeries for minors.
Backcountry skier dies after falling 'significant distance' in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after officials said he fell a "significant distance" while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said a 34-year-old man was skiing near lower Lisa Falls when he lost control and tumbled down the mountain.
Group of UofU students host UDOT to discuss Little Cottonwood gondola alternatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation is closing in on a decision on how to ease congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon. As part of the Environmental Impact Statement process, UDOT has recommended a gondola but hasn't issued its final decision yet, known as the record of decision in which they will select the final alternative for implementation.
Vehicle rolls over on I-80 as road conditions remain slick from storm
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a single vehicle rollover crash that they said was due to slick road conditions. Park City fire crews responded with Utah Highway Patrol to the scene on westbound I-80 at mile marker 140 just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. More from...
Educator apologizes, Jordan School District outlines changes after leaked video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — An educator with the Jordan School District has apologized after a media watchdog group released a video that they said shows staff from several Utah districts explain how they get around rules regarding teaching restricted content. "Again, I apologize and regret the confusion and hurt...
Talkin' Utes with Makenna Smith and Jordyn Gasper
February 5, 2023 — (KUTV) - Utes gymnast Makenna Smith and softball outfield Jordyn Gasper are featured in this edition of Talkin' Utes. Smith explains why she chose Utah and how the Huntsman Center factored in. Ever wonder how they perfect the beam routines? She explains beam burns and why she has an extensive collection of stuffed animals from the Peanuts cartoons.
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces new build for Park City golf course
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Golf legend Tiger Woods announced a new project in Park City. His golf course creation firm, known as TGR Design, is partnering with the Marcella Club to build its first ever Mountain West golf course. Marcella Club leaders said progress has already been made...
Utah women stay ranked at No. 7 in latest AP basketball poll
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV/AP) — The University of Utah women's basketball team stayed ranked at No. 7 on the Associated Top 25 poll. It was their sixth week ranked in the Top 10. The No. 7 ranking is their highest ever in the poll. Conference foe Stanford fell four...
