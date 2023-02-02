ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Omaha's Durham Museum undergoing restoration

The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Nebraska Black History Art Contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to Donna Vaughn with the Nebraska Black History Art Contest. This is the 11th year of the contest--it’s open to all Nebraska students grades K-12. Students can create any type of art that truly commemorates and celebrates Black History. Find out more about the contest details, submission deadlines and how to submit in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha church brings back handbell choir tradition after pandemic hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s become a lost tradition for many churches in the metro. On Saturday, St. Thomas Lutheran Church held a handbell festival. Jason Horner the music director of the church said the festival was an effort to revive more local church handbell choirs. “We have noticed...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

Bellevue West beats Lincoln Southeast 75-57, one of two unbeatens left in the state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West is 20 for 20 so far this season with a 75-57 road win at Lincoln Southeast. The 20-0 T-Birds held off the Knights late, they cut it to a six-point game early in the fourth quarter. Josiah Dotzler had 23 for Bellevue West and BJ Bradford had 20 for Lincoln Southeast, thanks in part to a big second half. Doniphan-Trumbull lost tonight in Class C-2, leaving the Thunderbirds and Ogallala as the only undefeated teams left in the state.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Missing Council Bluffs woman found dead

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Vandals damage Omaha's Boyd Field

A UNL report shows investments the state made in small businesses are returning in a big way. NDCS staffer assaulted; suspect could get more prison time. A Nebraska Department of Correctional Services worker was allegedly assaulted after an inmate refused to go back to their cell.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Car thief faces Sarpy County judge

The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Library starting new public survey

Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Missing Lincoln inmate back in custody

Omaha students get some hands-on experience building homes. Questions of tax liens & private investors after Nebraska man loses home. Questions remain after a Nebraska man loses his home due to an unpaid tax debt. OPD tracks stolen car to Mills County, arrest suspect. A man
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes $75,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An accidental house fire was extinguished quickly by the Omaha Fire Department, but not before causing some damage. According to Omaha Fire, crews were called to a house near 125th and Binney Street Sunday at 6:27 p.m. Crews arrived, found the fire in the basement, and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast

Increasing clouds and south winds tonight, more clouds Monday but staying mild. A fire at a strip mall had multiple people calling 911 and reporting heavy black smoke Sunday morning. Black businesses expand Omaha economy. Black businesses are growing in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Target shooting puts focus on Nebraska gun laws, mental health

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The man who entered an Omaha Target with an AR-15-style rifle and began firing before he was killed by police had been repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia. Joseph Jones’ family had tried to take guns away from him multiple times. But because...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire crews tackle fire at strip mall

Increasing clouds and south winds tonight, more clouds Monday but staying mild. A local dance team is making history by attending a major competition. Black businesses expand Omaha economy. Black businesses are growing in Omaha. Sunny skies, mild afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Creighton returns to AP Top 25, UConn game sold out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since early December the Bluejays are back inside the AP Top 25. After winning six straight the Jays are ranked 23rd despite a NET ranking of 16, and that’s the poll the NCAA Selection Committee uses. The last time Creighton was ranked 23rd it played at Seton Hall two days later, which coincidentally is the same situation this week. Three years ago on February 10, 2020 the Jays beat No. 10 Seton Hall, 87-82 and no doubt they will be looking for the same result Wednesday. That will be a 5:30 p.m. central start on FS1.
OMAHA, NE

