Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Senior care facility incidents could result in legal action
Malpractice and negligence in senior care facilities can be damaging to patients, their families, the institutions and staff members. When these events take place, victims and their families often seek justice through lawsuits. Brian Eisen, president at The Eisen Law Firm in Cleveland, and Jay Kelley, managing partner at Elk...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland to receive $15M loan guarantee from HUD
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Jan. 27 a $15 million loan guarantee to the city of Cleveland, offered through the Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program to finance the construction of the Centennial Project downtown, according to a Jan. 27 news release. The Centennial Project will rehabilitate...
Cleveland Jewish News
John Carroll online MBA ranked among the nation’s best
The online MBA program at the Boler College of Business at John Carroll University has been ranked among the nation’s best in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report, according to a news release. The program was ranked sixth in Ohio and the first private institution in Northeast Ohio of those accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
Cleveland Jewish News
At a Cleveland nonprofit, Ukrainians fleeing war help others seeking shelter
The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants has outposts all over the country including on Cleveland’s west side. The third-floor space is broad and open with high ceilings and windows. Flags from around the world line the walls. The nonprofit’s roots stretch back more than a century, committed to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers all in when it comes to nepotism
A law office is like any other business; nepotism is sometimes frowned upon, or even banned. Somewhere else, the practice is cherished. According to Reference for Business, anti-nepotism rules at corporations debuted in the 1950s. Despite legal challenges over the years, these rules are not illegal, though often criticized. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Keyes, Marleen
Marleen J. Keyes, dearly beloved wife of Robert Keyes, passed away Feb. 4, 2023. Devoted mother of Scott Siegel (Darlene) and Susan Siegel (Lenny Beck); cherished grandmother of Michael Siegel and Shana (Josh) Kesner; loving great grandmother of Lio Kesner; loving daughter of the late Gilmore and Edith Schwartz; special friend of Helen McCall; dearest sister of Gayle S. Bernstein (deceased); dear aunt of Wendy Friedman (James) and Cheryl Halpern (Andy); and loving companion of Jake, the Cocker Spaniel.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council OKs $1.3M bid for recreation project
Beachwood City Council approved a bid on its 2023 recreational facilities improvement project at its Feb. 6 meeting. The bid was awarded to North Royalton-based construction company The R.J. Platten Contracting Co., which quoted the city an amount not to exceed $1,365,281.70 for the installation of six pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, one grass volleyball court and the installation of 86 community garden plots, moving the garden from its temporary home on the site. Additionally, there will be repairs to existing tennis courts, including the removal and replacement of fence posts along the north, east and south sides.
Cleveland Jewish News
Katz, Charlotte
Charlotte “Ida” Katz (nee Silverstein), 91, of Beachwood, passed away Feb. 4, 2023. Charlotte was born Oct. 20, 1931 in Cleveland. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Katz; devoted mother of Gail (Harley) Cohen of Orange, Howard Katz of Wadsworth, Brenda Kramer (Larry Sklar, deceased) of Las Vegas and Lisa (David) Gelman of Beachwood; loving grandmother of Jason Cohen (Lana Khadam), Dana Cohen, Brad Katz and Lauren Katz, Jamie (Juan) Alvarez and Steven Sklar, Amy Gelman and Mallory Gelman; cherished great-grandmother of Sydney Katz, Abigail Sklar, Ian Hoban and Asher Alvarez; dear sister of Roslyn (Tully, deceased) Lapidus (deceased), Rebecca (Larry) Fishbach (deceased) and Sol Harold (Lois, deceased) Silverstein (deceased).
Cleveland Jewish News
Kaden, Leonard
Leonard “Lenny” Kaden, beloved husband of Nina nee Finkelstein, passed away Feb. 5, 2023. Devoted father of Debra Kaden of San Diego, Calif., Marscee (Jim) Kaden-Ryaby of Phoenix and Kathy (Alvi) Kaden-Markowitz; adored grandfather of Brandon Cohen and Jordan Cohen, Hylari (Rafael) Villamar, Jared Markowitz and Jesse Markowitz; loving great-grandfather of Lilyanah, Rafael and Jax Villamar; dear brother of the late Ted Kaden.
Cleveland Jewish News
Krispy Kreme Mayfield Heights location nears opening
Krispy Kreme at 6261 Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights is preparing to open in a few weeks. The store’s Google listing indicates a Feb. 28 opening date. The space was formerly home to DiTo’s Bar & Grill and Gaetano’s Italian Restaurant. Gaetano’s relocated to 2747 SOM Center Road.
Cleveland Jewish News
Zina Greek Street Food open in University Heights
ZINA Greek Street Food, led by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, held a soft opening Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights. Now fully open, the new restaurant is in the same strip center as chef Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch. ZINA offers a casual Greek-inspired dining experience, including menu items like lamb sliders; gyros; souvlaki, a type of meat skewer; spanakopita, a savory Greek spinach pie; and loukoumades, bite-sized fluffy balls covered in hot honey syrup.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rosner, Sam
Sam Rosner (age 105, god bless) passed away in the comfort of his own home and bed as he had wished, Feb. 5, 2023, after a short illness. His beloved daughters Robin and Susan beside him holding his hands, and wife of almost 74 years, Lorraine, and grand-dog Lali, nearby.
Comments / 0