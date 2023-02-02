Read full article on original website
Apple Could Roll Out High-End iPhone 'Ultra' in 2024, Report Says
Apple could add a new iPhone tier to its lineup called "Ultra" that would be more expensive than its Pro and Pro Max models, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday. The new tier of iPhone could be released alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, the report says. The company...
Upgrade for Less With This 1-Day Refurb iPhone and Apple Watch Sale
Apple's most recent iPhone tends to be one of the best phones to buy and its various Apple Watch models pepper our list of the best smartwatches. That premium experience comes at a price, though, and Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash on your next Apple product with this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Apple Watch Series 8 Models Hit New All-Time Lows With $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't even six months old, but we've already seen some stellar Apple Watch Series 8 deals. But nothing we've seen so far can compare to the price cuts on offer right now at Best Buy. Over there, you can save $70 across a whole range of Series 8 configurations, offering new all-time low prices on many different models. Prices start at $329 for the entry-level device, but the discount also applies to cellular-enabled devices and stainless steel variants. Select discounts are being matched at Amazon.
OnePlus 11 Preorder Deals: Where to Buy the Latest Flagship Phone
Hot on the heels of last week's Samsung Galaxy S23 launch, on Tuesday OnePlus took the wraps off its latest flagship phone: the OnePlus 11. We're already scoping out the best OnePlus 11 deals for those who want to get ahold of one as early as possible while saving some cash.
Galaxy S23 Models Compared: Every Difference Between the Base, Plus and Ultra
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Samsung's new Galaxy S23 family is here and available for preorder. The smartphone line, which was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event in San Francisco alongside the Galaxy Book 3, consists of three models: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and the top-specced Galaxy S23 Ultra. But, what's the difference between each model?
Apple Pencil 2 Deal Drops Price to $90, Saving You $39 on the Purchase Today
Apple's iPad has always been an awesome portable tool for creative types, but its potential was unlocked when the Apple Pencil came along. Apple's stylus pairs perfectly with the device and is great if you want to draw and sketch, or just want an easy way to take handwritten notes. Right now, you can snag near all-time low pricing on the Apple Pencil 2 at both Amazon. This deal brings the price down to $90, a savings of $39 compared to what Apple sells it for. This is just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen for this.
OnePlus Made a Mechanical Keyboard That You'll Want to Get Your Hands On
OnePlus is expanding beyond phones and mobile accessories such as the new OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 into... mechanical keyboards? The upcoming OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro may not be the most direct extension of the company's existing products -- the announcement of its first Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad is a more logical fit. But it was created with feedback from OnePlus fans and designed to match the premium style of its other devices.
Our Favorite Early Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra Cases
The Galaxy S23 has arrived and if you're here, you're probably looking for a new case for whatever S23 model you've purchased. There are certainly a lot of Galaxy S23 cases to choose from, and we're now seeing some case makers add magnetic properties to their cases so you can use them not only with Apple MagSafe accessories but non-Apple magnetic accessories like wallets, batteries and stands.
Nintendo Direct to Reveal 2023 Switch Lineup: How to Watch and What to Expect
Nintendo will offer a taste of the games coming to Switch in a Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, it revealed on a tweet Tuesday. The Feb. 8 livestream will include "roughly 40 minutes of information" about titles launching in the first half of 2023, a lineup that includes the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
New Xbox Controller, Stellar Shift, Puts Deep Space in the Palm of Your Hands
Xbox released the third controller of its Shift Special Edition series on Tuesday. Dubbed "Stellar Shift," the new controller sports a glossy, color-shifting blue to purple finish on top with a black and purple swirl pattern on the grips underneath. Like other Xbox controllers in the Shift Special Edition series,...
Grab 33% Off Dewalt Power Tools and Get Screw Sets for as Little as $12
It's never too early to start thinking about the upcoming home improvement projects you're going to be working on this summer. You might even be doing work indoors already. Whatever the season or the project, you'll need reliable tools that will help you accomplish projects around your home. Thankfully you...
Best Buy's 10.2-Inch iPad Deal Makes It the Perfect Time to Buy Apple's Entry-Level Tablet
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they don't come cheap. While budget tablets from Amazon and others might plug the gap for some folks, the user experience is often lacking when it comes to performance, app availability or build quality. Right now at Best Buy, you have the opportunity to score a recent iPad model for just $250. Over there, the ninth-gen iPad is $79 off its retail price and down to a new record low.
