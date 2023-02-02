ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uhd.edu

Ashley Kilday

a Management major and recent recipient of a Ted Bauer Undergraduate Scholarship. This dedicated senior shared her determination to persist after graduating high school during COVID and how the uncertainty of that time led her to study management. What brought you to UHD?. I originally wanted to study criminal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy