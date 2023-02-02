ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa preparing four more locations

JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville City Council poised to pass panhandling ban

The sponsor said the bill is 'not an attack on homelessness.'. The second and final Jacksonville City Council committee to consider a ban on panhandling approved the measure Tuesday. After a 6-1 vote for the measure in the Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health & Safety committee the day before, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead in car crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old dies in rollover crash on I-295: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old Jacksonville man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 295. According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-295 near Alta Drive. FHP said the car they were driving ran off the road...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman, 24, accused of DUI manslaughter in I-295 wrong-way crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested last week and accused in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 last year. Tamia Flores has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury for her role in a crash that happened in 2021 on I-295 near Beach Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka

A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

26-year-old dies after SUV overturns, collides with tree in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday night after losing control of a vehicle while driving in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said just before 6 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Doctors Lakes Drive near Admirals Walk Drive East in a Ford Escape when for unknown reasons he lost control of the SUV, veered off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found stabbed to death inside Englewood apartment

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found stabbed inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Spring Park Road. A man in his 20s was found dead...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy