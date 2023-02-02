Read full article on original website
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mailDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins new road project in Green Cove Springs, announces 5 projects starting soonZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Wawa preparing four more locations
JEA issued utility service availability letters Nov. 22 for Wawa to build gas stations and convenience stores - one in Wildlight in Nassau County and in two locations in St. Johns County. In Duval County, the city issued a permit Nov. 23 for construction of a Wawa along Baymeadows Road.
News4Jax.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes on Main Street Bridge reopened after crash with injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All lanes have reopened on the Main Street Bridge after a crash with injuries closed northbound lanes Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear. No further...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville City Council poised to pass panhandling ban
The sponsor said the bill is 'not an attack on homelessness.'. The second and final Jacksonville City Council committee to consider a ban on panhandling approved the measure Tuesday. After a 6-1 vote for the measure in the Neighborhoods, Community Services, Public Health & Safety committee the day before, the...
News4Jax.com
1 dead in car crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
News4Jax.com
19-year-old dies in rollover crash on I-295: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old Jacksonville man died Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 295. According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-295 near Alta Drive. FHP said the car they were driving ran off the road...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway
With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
News4Jax.com
Woman, 24, accused of DUI manslaughter in I-295 wrong-way crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested last week and accused in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 last year. Tamia Flores has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury for her role in a crash that happened in 2021 on I-295 near Beach Boulevard.
Jacksonville Housing Authority green lights two innovative development projects
The Jacksonville Housing Authority board of commissioners has approved two innovative development projects.
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka
A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
News4Jax.com
26-year-old dies after SUV overturns, collides with tree in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was killed Saturday night after losing control of a vehicle while driving in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said just before 6 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Doctors Lakes Drive near Admirals Walk Drive East in a Ford Escape when for unknown reasons he lost control of the SUV, veered off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
News4Jax.com
Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
News4Jax.com
Man found stabbed to death inside Englewood apartment
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found stabbed inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Spring Park Road. A man in his 20s was found dead...
WCJB
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JSO: Man shot on Normandy Boulevard
At approximately 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 8900 block of Normandy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in his early thirties who sustained two gunshot wounds.
First Coast News
Orange Park police looking for a suspect in a robbery at Best Bet
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is looking for a suspect they say ropped the Best Bet at 455 Park Avenue on Sunday. Police say the man seen in the picture below followed a victim out of the building and accosted the victim, stealing his money.
Deputies: One dead, multiple injured in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County first responders are working a major crash involving a vehicle fire and at least one fatality Thursday on State Road 19. The Putnam Sheriff's Office says that there is one fatality and multiple trauma alerts, with medical helicopters flying in the area. One...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
Convenience store employee recounts man robbing store on Jacksonville’s Westside
Wednesday, JSO released information on operation Déjà Vu that led to Branon Purcell’s arrest.
