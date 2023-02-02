ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers

When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
ORLANDO, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
WEAR

Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan

Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death

Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 90 in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday evening that left a 36-year-old Live Oak man dead. An SUV was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 near the intersection of CR-139 a little before 8 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing U.S. Hwy 90, west of the intersection.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
riverbendnews.org

White Springs man arrested for Lake City burglary

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 2:35 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Tustenuggee Road in Lake City, Fla., in reference to a possible burglary in progress. According to the arrest report, when CCSO deputies responded, they located a bike on the back porch. Deputies immediately saw the back door was open and the lock was broken. When making their announcements and contact with the occupants inside, one male, Vemond Coker, surrendered immediately. Coker was detained without further incident. A second individual, Roneca Robinson, surrendered as well after multiple announcements were made on the public address system. Robinson was also detained without further incident and advised deputies no one else was in residence.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Woman sentenced for smuggling marijuana from California

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested 31-year-old Mandy Carlson at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SUV hits, kills Live Oak man

An SUV hit and killed a Live Oak man crossing US Highway 90 in Wellborn on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 58-year-old Live Oak man was driving an SUV westbound on US Hwy 90 near the intersection of County Road 137 at 7:55 p.m. A 36-year-old Live Oak man was crossing US Hwy 90 west of the intersection by the front of the SUV.
WELLBORN, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Early morning Fire affects local sports manufacturer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An early Monday morning fire at a sports equipment manufacturer caused extensive damage. A spokesman for Bear Archery said faulty equipment may be the cause of the fire. About two dozen Gainesville Firefighters were called out to Bear Archery about Monday 1am.The fire was contained to a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

