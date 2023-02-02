Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Controversial Appointment: DeSantis Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
Florida basketball: Gators hit the road to take on Alabama
Florida basketball has been going through a gauntlet over these past two weeks. They had to travel to Kansas State, got to play Tennessee at home, and had to hit the road to Lexington to play Kentucky. Tomorrow night, they enter the final leg of this four-headed monster on their...
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers
When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Kidnapped children from Missouri, missing for almost a year, found at Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. - Two kids from Missouri who had been missing for almost a year after being abducted were found safe at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Florida, police said. Investigators have been searching for 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley of Clay County, Missouri since they were allegedly kidnapped on March 15, 2022. The kids were reportedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.
WCJB
Hundreds storm to UF President Ben Sasse’s office protesting his first day on the job
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It wasn’t a typical first day on the job for the University of Florida’s new president, Ben Sasse, as hundreds protested his first day outside of Tigert Hall. Students, faculty, staff, and alumni began chanting outside of the building at 2 p.m., but eventually...
WEAR
Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
Independent Florida Alligator
City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan
Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
fox35orlando.com
Killer left Florida teen's body in cemetery
A killer shot a teenager, leaving his body in a Marion County cemetery. Now, the victim's family is left with a gaping hole in their hearts and household.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death
Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
Independent Florida Alligator
California woman sentenced after traveling to Gainesville with over 60 pounds of weed
A California woman will spend nearly a year in the Alachua County Jail after she was arrested for trying to bring to Gainesville 62 pounds of cannabis, which is roughly the weight of a Siberian husky. Mandy Lee Carlson, 31, was found guilty and sentenced Jan. 27 after she tried...
WCTV
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 90 in Suwannee County
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday evening that left a 36-year-old Live Oak man dead. An SUV was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 near the intersection of CR-139 a little before 8 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing U.S. Hwy 90, west of the intersection.
riverbendnews.org
White Springs man arrested for Lake City burglary
On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 2:35 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Tustenuggee Road in Lake City, Fla., in reference to a possible burglary in progress. According to the arrest report, when CCSO deputies responded, they located a bike on the back porch. Deputies immediately saw the back door was open and the lock was broken. When making their announcements and contact with the occupants inside, one male, Vemond Coker, surrendered immediately. Coker was detained without further incident. A second individual, Roneca Robinson, surrendered as well after multiple announcements were made on the public address system. Robinson was also detained without further incident and advised deputies no one else was in residence.
WCJB
Woman sentenced for smuggling marijuana from California
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested 31-year-old Mandy Carlson at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
mainstreetdailynews.com
SUV hits, kills Live Oak man
An SUV hit and killed a Live Oak man crossing US Highway 90 in Wellborn on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 58-year-old Live Oak man was driving an SUV westbound on US Hwy 90 near the intersection of County Road 137 at 7:55 p.m. A 36-year-old Live Oak man was crossing US Hwy 90 west of the intersection by the front of the SUV.
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties
BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
WCJB
Early morning Fire affects local sports manufacturer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An early Monday morning fire at a sports equipment manufacturer caused extensive damage. A spokesman for Bear Archery said faulty equipment may be the cause of the fire. About two dozen Gainesville Firefighters were called out to Bear Archery about Monday 1am.The fire was contained to a...
WCJB
Woman sentenced for smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County Jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane. Officers arrested Mandy Carlson, 31, at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021. Gainesville Police officials say...
