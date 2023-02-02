ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation

Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What to Know About the iPhone Update

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
The Hill

Warn your children: Robots and AI are coming for their careers

For five years or so, I have been running around as a pale imitation of Paul Revere, yelling, “The robots are coming! The robots are coming!” At schools, social settings, with family and friends, or even to complete strangers with whom I fell into conversations, I have uttered the same warning: “It’s critical that you…
CNET

Apple Could Roll Out High-End iPhone 'Ultra' in 2024, Report Says

Apple could add a new iPhone tier to its lineup called "Ultra" that would be more expensive than its Pro and Pro Max models, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday. The new tier of iPhone could be released alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, the report says. The company...
CNET

Zoom Slashes 15% of Staff in Latest Tech Layoffs

Zoom is cutting 1,300 jobs, CEO and founder Eric Yuan said in a blog post Tuesday. Yuan blamed the layoffs on uncertain global economic conditions. The cuts, which began Tuesday, will affect up to 15% of Zoom's workforce. The company didn't immediately respond to questions on what roles are being eliminated.
CNET

5 Things You'll Be Able to Do on Microsoft's New AI-Powered Bing

Microsoft on Tuesday announced an enhanced Bing, detailing how it's using the AI tech behind ChatGPT to add in a slew of new capabilities to the longtime second-place search engine. There's a waiting list for the service now, and Microsoft says it will be available broadly in the coming months. There'll be no charge for the service.
CNET

Google Is Feeling the Heat From Its Own Employees

On the heels of Google laying off 12,000 employees in January, a series of protests took place last week in New York, California and Texas that showed mounting worker unrest. Google's raters, who evaluate the quality of search and ads, submitted a petition Wednesday at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, that demands better pay. The following day, a protest took place outside Google's offices in New York criticizing the search giant over mass layoffs. Capping off the work week on Friday, more than 40 YouTube Music workers with Cognizant, a company that contracts under YouTube owner and Google parent Alphabet, went on strike in Austin, Texas, over a new return-to-office policy.
CNET

The Humanoid Robot NASA Is Helping Build

We've seen impressive developments in humanoid robots over the last few years. Elon Musk and Tesla introduced the Optimus robot last year, and every few months Boston Dynamics teaches its Atlas robot a few new tricks. Next month at South by Southwest, a Texas-based startup will reveal to a small group its take on a general-purpose robot.

