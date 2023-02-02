ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DA: Man sentenced to prison for fatal DUI crash near Porterville

By John Houghton
 5 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 24-year-old man was sentenced to prison for a DUI crash that took the life of a 58-year-old man, according to the Tulare County District Attorney.

Tulare County says Dominic Casarez was sentenced to 24 years after a DUI fatal traffic collision in 2021.

According to the DA on Sept. 22, 2021, around 2:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to a traffic collision on Orange Belt Drive near Avenue 112, south of the City of Porterville.

When they arrived, The DA says they located a vehicle versus motorcycle traffic collision. Based on physical evidence at the scene, officers say they determined that the victim, Louis Munoz, was traveling south on his motorcycle while Casarez was traveling north in a 2008 Chevy sedan.

Officials say Casarez drifted into the oncoming lane while negotiating a turn and crashed into the victim. Munoz was able to give a brief statement that the sedan drifted into his lane. He died at the hospital a few hours later.

According to the DA Casarez fled the scene but was located nearby approximately 45 minutes after the collision. He admitted to driving the sedan and had injuries consistent with the collision. He submitted to a breath test that showed his BAC was .19%.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Casarez pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter with a strike prior and hit and run causing death with the special allegation of causing great bodily injury or death.

Casarez possesses a 2021 prior strike conviction for shooting at an occupied dwelling and a 2021 misdemeanor DUI conviction in San Luis Obispo County. “

“Louis Munoz was loved by many and touched the lives of many, and his loss is felt each and every day,” said prosecutor Noell Niayesh.

