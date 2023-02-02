ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
Benzinga

1,000 Pounds Of Legal Cannabis Shipped From Uruguay To The US: Is This A New Record?

Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates

Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
Benzinga

Invest In The Future Of Cannabis: A NJ Minority-Owned Business Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

The New Jersey-based Minority Owned Business (MBE), MoJo Botanica LLC, which takes a community-centric approach to craft cannabis cultivation and manufacturing, aims to foster an inclusive marijuana ecosystem through purposeful collaboration and grassroots cooperation. “Mojo Botanica is a (...), certified minority-owned business with a mission to evangelize cannabis as a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Benzinga

Will Shiba Inu Fly 30% On A Break Of This Pattern? Here's A Technical Analysis

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading near flat during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after soaring 30% between Feb. 1 and Saturday. Over the last three days, Shiba Inu’s volume has been decreasing, which confirms consolidation. The crypto’s consolidation may be taking place within a bull flag pattern.
Benzinga

Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Ripping Higher After Hours

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH shares are up more than 10% after hours Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance. Enphase's Q4 Results: Enphase said revenue climbed 14% sequentially to $724.65 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $706.51 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.51 per share, which beat estimates of $1.24 per share.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy