Five Indiana University faculty members elected to the newest class of fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science

INDIANA – Although it is largely preventable, tooth decay remains the number one chronic childhood disease in the United States. In an effort to educate families about the importance of brushing and flossing daily, America’s ToothFairy has partnered with the Delta Dental Foundation to host Storytime Smiles events at public libraries across Indiana. An additional 20,000 children will also be reached in Michigan and Ohio.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO