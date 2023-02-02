Read full article on original website
House lost in Comanche County fire on Monday night
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A house was ruled a total loss after a fire broke out in northern Comanche County on Monday night. The Edgewater Park Fire Department responded to a fire on NE Track Rd, a few miles south of Apache at 9:15 p.m. When fire crews arrived, an unoccupied home was fully engulfed. It took two hours to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
Deadly crash being investigated in Love County
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that involved a motor home in Love County.
Love Co. crash leaves one dead and three in the hospital
Marietta, Okla. (KXII) -One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after a crash in Marietta on Friday. The incident shut down the highway for nearly three hours. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Jamaar Carter Jr., 22 and Jalen Harvey, 19 were driving north in a semi truck on I-35 when they slowed down for traffic, causing a motor home occupied by a Roger and Julie Hilburn to crash into them.
Healdton man arrested; charged with possession with intent to distribute
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man arrested last fall, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, faces a new charge after police caught him with meth. According to court records from the state of Oklahoma, Anthony Leroy Byrd, 61, was arrested on Sunday for possession with intent to distribute.
Several people were able to escape a fire at Motif Manor Apartments
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people aren’t able to stay in their apartments tonight after a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the Motif Manor Apartments in Lawton. When firefighters got to the apartment complex officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the upstairs and downstairs of building A.
Mother of child found in Ardmore dumpster faces charges
The mother of a child found in an Ardmore dumpster is facing charges.
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
Alleged assault with vanilla wafer box leads to arrest
A Wichita Falls woman gets a charge of assault after police said she hit her daughter with a box of vanilla wafers. Rhonda Adams Kyle is charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Fire that started near space heater damages love county home
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Fire damages a home in Love County, and firefighters say it started near a space heater. Criner Hills Fire Department responded to a call on the fire northwest of Love County. The fire was quickly extinguished leaving minimal damage to the home. Firemen said that the...
WATCH: McDonald’s rage incident caught on camera, suspect arrested
The victim reported while she was in the drive-thru lane at McDonald's, a man exited his vehicle, came over to her car, and struck the passenger's side mirror.
Sulphur teacher arrested for alleged drug trafficking; placed on administrative leave
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur public school teacher was placed on leave, following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. According to court documents, Andrew Swartz, 37, was pulled over for speeding, when a state trooper smelled alcohol on his breath, leading to a probable cause search of the vehicle.
‘Friends’-Themed Coffee Shop Coming To Medicine Park In Comanche County
If you're looking for new ways to spend time with your friends, you'll soon be able to check out a new coffee shop coming to Medicine Park in Comanche County. It's based on the popular American sitcom ‘Friends,” and they plan to open their doors in March. It...
5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case
BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse
HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
US Postal Service carrier robbed at knifepoint in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — A U.S. Postal Service carrier was robbed at knifepoint in Norman. This was the second postal worker targeted just this week. Norman police said it happened Monday, just before 3 p.m., near North Berry Road and Main Street. The armed thief is believed to be in...
Police: Mobile meth lab discovered during Oklahoma traffic stop
Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.
City of Lawton looking for volunteers to help clean up local creeks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Stormwater Management Division needs your help. They’re asking for volunteers to come out and help clean up creeks found across Lawton. Officials with Stormwater Management says they’ve received an increase in calls talking about litter found in creeks across the city....
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
