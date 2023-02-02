The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball teams matched up with South Central Calhoun on Saturday in the Fieldhouse. The Spencer Girls would score 20 points in the 1st quarter along with 21 points in the 3rd quarter to lift them to a 62-54 win over South Central Calhoun. The Tigers were led in scoring by Jada Piercy who had 17 points. South Central Calhoun was led by Riley Batta’s 29 points. Spencer improves to 15-3 on the year while South Central Calhoun drops to 14-5.

