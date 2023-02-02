Sad this just makes me sad we need to do better than let drugs ruin our lives over n overit's bad when I open these news breaks and see the same people for the same things. If you are breaking laws there's consequences you will be held accountable. Every choice we make in our life leads somewhere we need to choose wisely. When I knew joe he wasn't into drugs, I don't know him anymore and that's what drugs do to people. I pray my little home town becomes cleaner n safer for the communities sake for my grandbabies, my kids , your kids n grandkids, everyone. I pray for and thank the officers for putting their lives on the line each n everyday n night for that to happen. And I pray everyone that's on drugs to kick the habit and live happier lives
why did the cops beat him so bad? was he trying to stab the cops? So many gaps in this story. I hope he gets help and I hope the officers didn't use more force than needed.
yeah b.s they went in hot headed. I don't believe it at all. so if he had two knifes why is there only one shown, we want to see the body cam footage. I don't even know if I believe he has all the drugs they say he did. and those different bags and a vile, but no money. They supposedly strategized the arrest how was it that he ran off and one one cop found him and tried to arrest him by his self? They need to release all body cam to the public, a website needs created and anyone arrested the body cam footage should be uploaded
