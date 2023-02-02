Beyond plastic straw bans: ‘Generation Dread’ author and Stanford postdoc Britt Wray on coping with (and acting on) eco-anxiety

The casual tapas bar is the first restaurant to open in the new Springline development, which aims to be ‘a Disney for culinary-savvy adults.’. Greg Kuzia-Carmel last week opened his third eatery within Menlo Park’s city limits. Canteen, a wine, cocktails and tapas bar, joins Canteen Coffee Shop and Camper in the lineup of local dining options he runs.

