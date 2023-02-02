Effective: 2023-02-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties. In Indiana, Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

BENTON COUNTY, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO