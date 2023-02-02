Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Clinton; Delaware; Fountain; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Johnson; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Morgan; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Warren HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Western St. Joseph; White; Whitley HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds to 35 mph with frequent gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Hardin, Logan by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Greene; Hardin; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby; Union HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds to 35 mph with frequent gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties. In Indiana, Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties. In Indiana, Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Fayette, Union, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Fayette; Union; Wayne HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Champaign, De Witt, McLean, Piatt, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Champaign; De Witt; McLean; Piatt; Vermilion HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...McLean, De Witt, Piatt, Champaign and Vermilion Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Comments / 0