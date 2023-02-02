Police: $70K worth of drugs seized from Middletown home

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Middletown man has been arrested after police seized approximately $70,000 worth of methamphetamine from his home.

On Jan 31, the Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority executed a search warrant at the 3700 block of Fisher Avenue.

Approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine were removed from the property, which is worth about $70,000 on the street, according to a release from Middletown Police.

In addition, a large caliber handgun was located, which later was determined to be stolen from the City of Oxford, and roughly $5,000 was also seized.

Christopher Young of Middletown, who was on parole from a previous conviction of drug trafficking in methamphetamine, was arrested and booked in the Middletown City Jail for Possession of Drugs, Trafficking in Drugs in a School Zone, Having Weapons While Under Disability and a parole violation, the release states.

Young is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Feb. 3.

Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.

