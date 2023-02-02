ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Police: $70K worth of drugs seized from Middletown home

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZEUu_0kaR4h4c00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A Middletown man has been arrested after police seized approximately $70,000 worth of methamphetamine from his home.

On Jan 31, the Middletown Division of Police Special Operations Unit in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority executed a search warrant at the 3700 block of Fisher Avenue.

Approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine were removed from the property, which is worth about $70,000 on the street, according to a release from Middletown Police.

In addition, a large caliber handgun was located, which later was determined to be stolen from the City of Oxford, and roughly $5,000 was also seized.

Police seek suspect in Huber Heights mail thefts

Christopher Young of Middletown, who was on parole from a previous conviction of drug trafficking in methamphetamine, was arrested and booked in the Middletown City Jail for Possession of Drugs, Trafficking in Drugs in a School Zone, Having Weapons While Under Disability and a parole violation, the release states.

Young is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Feb. 3.

Anyone wishing to provide information about drug trafficking is encouraged to call the drug hotline at 513-425-7749.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mountain-topmedia.com

Two arrested on multiple drug charges

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
WILLIAMSON, WV
WDTN

Dayton police searching for suspects after shooting on McArthur Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for three suspects following a shooting on McArthur Avenue in Dayton. According to Maj. Chris Malson with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to McArthur Avenue on reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Officers later reportedly learned of a potential hostage situation […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man tried to stab deputies at NKY hotel, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released surveillance video shows a man pull a knife on another man at a Northern Kentucky hotel bar in just minutes into the new year. It happened at the Marriot Cincinnati Airport hotel in Hebron. Thomas Lemker is the suspect, according to the Boone...
HEBRON, KY
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy