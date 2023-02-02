ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Millie Bo Peep opening in downtown Kenosha

Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Millie Bo Peep, a new children’s boutique, will be holding...
KENOSHA, WI
franchising.com

College Hunks Hauling Junk And Moving® Opens New Location In Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI, February 06, 2023 /24-7PressRelease/ - College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® continues to expand in Wisconsin with its newest opening in Kenosha. The Kenosha College HUNKS is opening its doors on February 10 and will provide donation pickups and general labor assistance in addition to the company's signature fast, friendly moving and junk hauling services for area residents and businesses.
KENOSHA, WI
On Milwaukee

Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11

If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brew City Pickles; how they make them so tasty

If you like pickles, or anything that’s pickled or pickle flavored, you’re going to love shopping at Milwaukee’s only pickle store. Brian Kramp is at Brew City Pickles with a look at how they make their pickles so tasty.
MILWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

‘Predatory’ Buyers Targeting Milwaukee’s Black Neighborhoods

A new report from the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School suggests that real estate investors are targeting predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods, buying up homes, then renting them out. According to an article by PrincessSafiya Byers in Urban Milwaukee, report author John D. Johnson “found that out-of-state landlords now own 23.4% of rental houses in majority Black wards, an 8.7 percentage point leap since 2018. Yet from 2018 through mid-2022, the number of out-of-state-owned houses in majority white neighborhoods fell by nearly 100, the report said.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5-year-old Milwaukee Girl Scout hopes to sell 40M boxes of cookies

MILWAUKEE - Girl Scout cookie season is here, and one member of Milwaukee Daisy Troop 37588 has a huge goal. Poet Pape hopes to sell 40 MILLION boxes. Barbara Gibbs is on a mission to fulfill her daughter's aspirations. "Selling cookies," said Pape. The number of boxes Pape wants to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in New Berlin, WI

Home to beautiful industrial parks and conservancies, New Berlin in Wisconsin is eastern Waukesha County's third-largest city. As of the 2020 census, the city had a total population of 40,451. In 1836, Sidney Evans and P.G. Harrington settled in the area, becoming part of the Town of Muskego. It was...
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Mon, 6 Feb 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in the 4000 block of N. 60th Street on 02/05/23 at about 10:00am. Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 were traveling together at a high rate of speed southbound on N. 60th Street. Vehicle #1 swerved to avoid hitting a third vehicle that was traveling northbound attempting to turn left at the intersection of 60th and Capitol. Vehicle #1 then lost control and collided into a residence. The 23-year-old male driver of Vehicle #1 did succumb to his injuries at the scene. The 44-year-old male driver of Vehicle #2 was taken into custody in connection with this incident. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
MILWAUKEE, WI

